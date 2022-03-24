So there’s this Twitter account that tracks how New York Times headlines evolve as they are edited, and Tuesday the first version looked like this: The Best Time To Prepare For A Covid Surge Is Now. The edited version: The Next Covid Wave Is Probably Already On Its Way.

That’s it, all right: the surge is coming, and it’s here. Anecdotally COVID is racing all over the place, and why wouldn’t it? Omicron BA.2 is one of the two or three most infectious viruses humans have ever found, and two doses of vaccine has limited protection vs. infection, and Ontario, like many other jurisdictions, has removed almost all wide-scale public health measures.

The difference is this time, we’re not walking into the wave. It’s more of a sprint.

“The government has essentially removed any semblance of the fact that we’re still in a pandemic, right?” said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and a member of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network.

“We still have not gone six months without a wave, but we’re acting like the Omicron wave was the last one, and there are zero hypotheses that that’s true.”

The good news is many of us are vaccinated. The bad news is that’s more or less the whole plan. The reason I say anecdotally is because PCR tests are limited — positivity on 15,515 tests was 16.7 per cent Thursday — and rapid tests aren’t generally recorded. Daily data is therefore of limited help, and we’re left with rising outbreaks in seniors homes and wastewater surveillance, with the GTA still closer to stable. We’re not just flying blind into this wave: we are flying blind by design, expecting an increase in hospitalizations.

“We don’t have good (anti-viral) drug delivery systems in place,” says Morris. “We don’t have (new) vaccinations. We don’t have the testing. None of this is currently in place right now. And we have a public who’s been led to believe that the pandemic’s over, and that not only is the pandemic over, but that the vaccines are of no value now.

“We have no situational awareness, and the public’s fed up. I get all this, like I really do. And I think the public deserves it should be allowed to be as free as is reasonably possible. But we do need some kind of system in place to be able to respond to that.”

This wave should be different. This time the modelling doesn’t say the health system will be overwhelmed because we have vaccines, and thank goodness for that. The science table modelled a relatively moderate increase in contacts (40 per cent and half unmasked with Omicron, 30 per cent and half unmasked with BA.2), and that may be what happens. Enough virus finds the vulnerable, though. We don’t know how many we have.

Which means we don’t wholly know what’s coming: the number of hospitalizations and deaths, the time to wave peak. Waning immunity could be a factor: in a U.K. study, ages 18-64 with three doses saw protection from hospitalization drop from 91 per cent to 67 per cent after 105 days, and we started that age group a little over three months ago. The protection recorded for older three-dose recipients was higher, 85 per cent, which makes you wonder whether behaviour played a role.