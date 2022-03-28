Need Relationship Advice

A:Forget the bare bones of the choice — his indifference to everyday happenings and their import — and go instead to the heart of your feelings.

You’re not your grandmother so don’t model yourself after someone who felt she had to be fierce to survive.

You’re living/maturing in a different time and situation, interested in the larger world, not just your immediate home life and personal comforts.

You don’t have to be driven like your grandmother to thrive. You just have to weigh the choices (and close people) you can live with and who/what you can’t.

I suspect you’ll eventually find a different partner from the one who’s staring at the macho series while a major part of the world is in turmoil.

Q:Our family’s facing a dilemma. It’s taken us several years to agree on getting a dog. It’s not that any one of us didn’t want a dog, just that we’re all very busy and dogs need time and caring.

But we went ahead, with a now-or-never surge of action. Two of us (one adult, one teenager) went scouting for dogs, two others (both parents) went for the drive.

About the breed ... we can’t agree. Every household member had a vote and each one offered/insisted on a different choice. How do we resolve this?

Doggie Dilemma

A:Caring for a dog is a serious responsibility, well worth it for dog lovers prepared to do what’s needed for the pet’s health and welfare.

Everyone capable must be prepared to feed/walk/play with the dog and be watchful when outdoors with it.

The breed should be compatible with the living situation and environment — climate, surroundings (e.g., grass vs. cement) — amount of care and grooming necessary, plus age of the children in the household.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t be fierce to just prove a point ... be fierce in what you care most about and the values you uphold.

