ISBN: 9780762474714

Fans of David Bowie will enjoy leafing through the more than 600 pages about the talented singer-songwriter in Benoit Clerc’s well-researched David Bowie All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track (due out April 5). The first part of the book looks at Bowie’s early life including some of the musicians who influenced him including Little Richard.

The majority of the book looks at the talented musician’s life and career from his time recording as Davy Jones in the 1960s through to his final album released in 2016 – “Blackstar.” This comprehensive look at the music of David Bowie includes his 26 studio albums and his collaborations with various artists.

I was impressed with how thorough the book is. I remember Bowie singing a Christmas song with Bing Crosby so I looked to see if this collaboration was in the book – and it is. The song is “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” and it occurred on the stage of “Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas” in September 1977. According to Clerc, Bowie agreed to perform on the Christmas special in part because his mother liked Crosby. Bowie didn’t like the song “Little Drummer Boy” and asked if he could sing something else. It was arranged that Bowie could sing “Peace on Earth” “…over the chord sequences of ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ as performed by Crosby. The duo worked brilliantly, due in large part to the professionalism of both artists.”