David Bowie All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track
Benoit Clerc
Black Dog & Leventhal
2021, 624 pages
ISBN: 9780762474714
Fans of David Bowie will enjoy leafing through the more than 600 pages about the talented singer-songwriter in Benoit Clerc’s well-researched David Bowie All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track (due out April 5). The first part of the book looks at Bowie’s early life including some of the musicians who influenced him including Little Richard.
The majority of the book looks at the talented musician’s life and career from his time recording as Davy Jones in the 1960s through to his final album released in 2016 – “Blackstar.” This comprehensive look at the music of David Bowie includes his 26 studio albums and his collaborations with various artists.
I was impressed with how thorough the book is. I remember Bowie singing a Christmas song with Bing Crosby so I looked to see if this collaboration was in the book – and it is. The song is “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” and it occurred on the stage of “Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas” in September 1977. According to Clerc, Bowie agreed to perform on the Christmas special in part because his mother liked Crosby. Bowie didn’t like the song “Little Drummer Boy” and asked if he could sing something else. It was arranged that Bowie could sing “Peace on Earth” “…over the chord sequences of ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ as performed by Crosby. The duo worked brilliantly, due in large part to the professionalism of both artists.”
Complementing the comprehensive and interesting text are quality colour and black-and-white photos throughout the book.
David Bowie’s All the Songs is an impressive book for fans of this talented artist.
The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music
Dave Grohl
Dey St.
2021, 376 pages
ISBN: 9780063076099
Another book music fans will be interested in is The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl. And being the drummer of Nirvana and the singer, guitarist and songwriter for the Foo Fighters, Grohl has some good stories to tell. From the time his eight-year-old daughter, Harper, asked him to teach her how to play the drums to his first girlfriend in middle school to performing “Blackbird” at the Academy Awards and with his daughter, Violet, at her third-grade talent show, Grohl’s life experiences are entertaining and well written.
Bob Dylan All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track (expanded edition)
Philippe Margotin & Jean-Michel Guesdon
Black Dog & Leventhal
2021, 736 pages
ISBN: 9780762475735
Fans of Bob Dylan – and music in general – will enjoy this well-researched book about the famous folk/rock singer/songwriter’s songs. This expanded edition contains more than 490 songs from “When I Got Troubles” in 1959 to “Murder Most Foul” in 2020. You will also read about his classics such as “All I Really Want To Do” (a popular version was covered by the Byrds), “Mr. Tambourine Man” (also covered by the Byrds), “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”, “Like A Rolling Stone”, “All Along the Watchtower” and all of the others.
Not only will you get the story behind the song, but also many of the musicians who have covered the songs and other interesting information. Complementing the text are numerous colour and black-and-white photographs making this book a joy to read for those who like rock and folk music.
