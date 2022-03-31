Burned Out

A:I’m starting my response with a practical suggestion: Hire a painter.

You have the means, he’s helpful at doing what he chooses, but he doesn’t want to paint the house, which is a big job.

Introduce this idea gently, not as an order, but with empathy in realizing that there’s no reason for him to devote the time and effort to a major paint job.

Also, among the many people who lost jobs during COVID there’s likely someone who’ll charge reasonably.

Now, more on empathy in the relationship: Your story reveals two very difficult past realities between you two.

1) Years ago, you were repeatedly abusive, physically slapping him to express your own anger. Of course, it’s very significant that you ended that abuse. But it remains within your history together.

2) He grew up within violence and abuse. As an adult, he still screams like that child, protecting himself against being told what to do. Yet you give him orders for tasks — and when you leave him alone, he’s “wonderful” at picking up jobs you can’t do.

You two need a reset of the relationship. However, professional therapy can only help you both if you change the pattern which is destroying your marriage.

Give up the role of taskmaster. If some work projects become very important — e.g., plumbing problems — discuss together the best way to get it fixed ... a plumber? A new sink? Just stop making it a battle between you as boss and him as worker.

Focus on your well-being, get whatever medical and physical-therapy help that you can. He needs deeper therapy regarding his childhood, though he likely fears the emotional pain. Understand that.

Ellie’s tip of the day

For a partner with painful past memories of witnessing abuse, conflict is a trigger. Therapy CAN help, if it’s wanted.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.