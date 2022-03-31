Ecofan AirDeco I (Model 8203)

Caframo Limited: https://ecofan.caframobrands.com

We have been enjoying the warmth provided by our wood stove this winter. It quickly warms the living room in our 1895 house before the heat travels to the other parts of our home. Helping to distribute the heat is our Ecofan AirDeco I.

The heat-powered wood stove fan sits on top of the wood stove and quietly (you have to carefully listen to hear any noise – it is almost silent) distributes the warmer air in the preferred direction. We often have the fan facing a nearby doorway so that the warm air is directed through it where it rises up a staircase to help heat the upstairs part of our house. Don’t expect the fan to strongly blow the air, but it gently circulates the warmer air using the difference in temperature between the ambient air and the stovetop.

The Ecofan not only makes our wood stove more effective, but it does so without using electricity or batteries! Hopefully this new fan lasts like our older model of Ecofan that still works beautifully after more than 15 years.

To help ensure that your Ecofan works safely and efficiently, make sure that you follow the operating instructions that come with the Ecofan.

You can get more information on this Canadian product, as well as where you can purchase it, at https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/blog/post/now-available-airdeco-i-and-airdeco-ii and https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/store-locator.

DeWalt 2 Gallon Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum

www.dewalt.ca item DCV581H

The DeWalt 7.5-litre (two gallons) Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum (item DCV581H) is a versatile, battery-powered tool. We have used the vacuum for a variety of tasks including cleaning area rugs, stairs and the inside of our vehicle and it has performed well. I like the fact that the vacuum can be powered with a 20V Max battery (not included) or an AC outlet making it convenient for a variety of jobs in and around the house or cottage. Some of the vacuum’s features include: