Ecofan AirDeco I (Model 8203)
Caframo Limited: https://ecofan.caframobrands.com
We have been enjoying the warmth provided by our wood stove this winter. It quickly warms the living room in our 1895 house before the heat travels to the other parts of our home. Helping to distribute the heat is our Ecofan AirDeco I.
The heat-powered wood stove fan sits on top of the wood stove and quietly (you have to carefully listen to hear any noise – it is almost silent) distributes the warmer air in the preferred direction. We often have the fan facing a nearby doorway so that the warm air is directed through it where it rises up a staircase to help heat the upstairs part of our house. Don’t expect the fan to strongly blow the air, but it gently circulates the warmer air using the difference in temperature between the ambient air and the stovetop.
The Ecofan not only makes our wood stove more effective, but it does so without using electricity or batteries! Hopefully this new fan lasts like our older model of Ecofan that still works beautifully after more than 15 years.
To help ensure that your Ecofan works safely and efficiently, make sure that you follow the operating instructions that come with the Ecofan.
You can get more information on this Canadian product, as well as where you can purchase it, at https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/blog/post/now-available-airdeco-i-and-airdeco-ii and https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/store-locator.
DeWalt 2 Gallon Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum
www.dewalt.ca item DCV581H
The DeWalt 7.5-litre (two gallons) Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum (item DCV581H) is a versatile, battery-powered tool. We have used the vacuum for a variety of tasks including cleaning area rugs, stairs and the inside of our vehicle and it has performed well. I like the fact that the vacuum can be powered with a 20V Max battery (not included) or an AC outlet making it convenient for a variety of jobs in and around the house or cottage. Some of the vacuum’s features include:
(i) 7.5-litre (2 gallon) tank capacity
(ii) cordless or corded and powered by either a 20V Max battery or AC outlet
(iii) HEPA filter (washable/reusable)
(iv) 5’ x 1.25” diameter hose
(v) hose, cord, accessory storage
(vi) crevice tool and wide nozzle tool
A few places where we have used the vacuum is to do the stairs, behind furniture as well as in the car. Being relatively light to carry, the vacuum was effective in cleaning the staircase as well as behind furniture. And being powered by a 20V Max battery allowed us to easily take the vacuum to our vehicle where it efficiently cleaned the upholstery, under the floor mats etc. This was a good test for the machine as we use our Honda CR-V for a lot of things and it contains dirt, sand and dog hair.
Since the vacuum isn’t on castors for easy, constant moving and it doesn’t have a long wand to comfortably stand and vacuum for lengthy periods it is designed for cleaning small areas such as vehicles and area rugs as opposed to larger spaces like entire floors and wall-to-wall carpeting.
If you have a workshop and like to keep it clean and minimize dust and other debris escaping into the air and landing everywhere you can purchase, separately, a dust collector (item DWV9000) for the vacuum. This dust extraction adaptor can connect a power tool to the vacuum hose and is “designed to work with Dust System Compatible DeWalt power tools.” We have effectively used this device to significantly reduce the amount of sawdust scattered by our DeWalt mitre saw.
Make sure that you read and follow all safety and operational instructions from the instruction manual for this vacuum and dust collector tool.
Ecofan AirDeco I (Model 8203)
Caframo Limited: https://ecofan.caframobrands.com
We have been enjoying the warmth provided by our wood stove this winter. It quickly warms the living room in our 1895 house before the heat travels to the other parts of our home. Helping to distribute the heat is our Ecofan AirDeco I.
The heat-powered wood stove fan sits on top of the wood stove and quietly (you have to carefully listen to hear any noise – it is almost silent) distributes the warmer air in the preferred direction. We often have the fan facing a nearby doorway so that the warm air is directed through it where it rises up a staircase to help heat the upstairs part of our house. Don’t expect the fan to strongly blow the air, but it gently circulates the warmer air using the difference in temperature between the ambient air and the stovetop.
The Ecofan not only makes our wood stove more effective, but it does so without using electricity or batteries! Hopefully this new fan lasts like our older model of Ecofan that still works beautifully after more than 15 years.
To help ensure that your Ecofan works safely and efficiently, make sure that you follow the operating instructions that come with the Ecofan.
You can get more information on this Canadian product, as well as where you can purchase it, at https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/blog/post/now-available-airdeco-i-and-airdeco-ii and https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/store-locator.
DeWalt 2 Gallon Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum
www.dewalt.ca item DCV581H
The DeWalt 7.5-litre (two gallons) Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum (item DCV581H) is a versatile, battery-powered tool. We have used the vacuum for a variety of tasks including cleaning area rugs, stairs and the inside of our vehicle and it has performed well. I like the fact that the vacuum can be powered with a 20V Max battery (not included) or an AC outlet making it convenient for a variety of jobs in and around the house or cottage. Some of the vacuum’s features include:
(i) 7.5-litre (2 gallon) tank capacity
(ii) cordless or corded and powered by either a 20V Max battery or AC outlet
(iii) HEPA filter (washable/reusable)
(iv) 5’ x 1.25” diameter hose
(v) hose, cord, accessory storage
(vi) crevice tool and wide nozzle tool
A few places where we have used the vacuum is to do the stairs, behind furniture as well as in the car. Being relatively light to carry, the vacuum was effective in cleaning the staircase as well as behind furniture. And being powered by a 20V Max battery allowed us to easily take the vacuum to our vehicle where it efficiently cleaned the upholstery, under the floor mats etc. This was a good test for the machine as we use our Honda CR-V for a lot of things and it contains dirt, sand and dog hair.
Since the vacuum isn’t on castors for easy, constant moving and it doesn’t have a long wand to comfortably stand and vacuum for lengthy periods it is designed for cleaning small areas such as vehicles and area rugs as opposed to larger spaces like entire floors and wall-to-wall carpeting.
If you have a workshop and like to keep it clean and minimize dust and other debris escaping into the air and landing everywhere you can purchase, separately, a dust collector (item DWV9000) for the vacuum. This dust extraction adaptor can connect a power tool to the vacuum hose and is “designed to work with Dust System Compatible DeWalt power tools.” We have effectively used this device to significantly reduce the amount of sawdust scattered by our DeWalt mitre saw.
Make sure that you read and follow all safety and operational instructions from the instruction manual for this vacuum and dust collector tool.
Ecofan AirDeco I (Model 8203)
Caframo Limited: https://ecofan.caframobrands.com
We have been enjoying the warmth provided by our wood stove this winter. It quickly warms the living room in our 1895 house before the heat travels to the other parts of our home. Helping to distribute the heat is our Ecofan AirDeco I.
The heat-powered wood stove fan sits on top of the wood stove and quietly (you have to carefully listen to hear any noise – it is almost silent) distributes the warmer air in the preferred direction. We often have the fan facing a nearby doorway so that the warm air is directed through it where it rises up a staircase to help heat the upstairs part of our house. Don’t expect the fan to strongly blow the air, but it gently circulates the warmer air using the difference in temperature between the ambient air and the stovetop.
The Ecofan not only makes our wood stove more effective, but it does so without using electricity or batteries! Hopefully this new fan lasts like our older model of Ecofan that still works beautifully after more than 15 years.
To help ensure that your Ecofan works safely and efficiently, make sure that you follow the operating instructions that come with the Ecofan.
You can get more information on this Canadian product, as well as where you can purchase it, at https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/blog/post/now-available-airdeco-i-and-airdeco-ii and https://ecofan.caframobrands.com/store-locator.
DeWalt 2 Gallon Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum
www.dewalt.ca item DCV581H
The DeWalt 7.5-litre (two gallons) Cordless/Corded Wet-Dry Hepa Vacuum (item DCV581H) is a versatile, battery-powered tool. We have used the vacuum for a variety of tasks including cleaning area rugs, stairs and the inside of our vehicle and it has performed well. I like the fact that the vacuum can be powered with a 20V Max battery (not included) or an AC outlet making it convenient for a variety of jobs in and around the house or cottage. Some of the vacuum’s features include:
(i) 7.5-litre (2 gallon) tank capacity
(ii) cordless or corded and powered by either a 20V Max battery or AC outlet
(iii) HEPA filter (washable/reusable)
(iv) 5’ x 1.25” diameter hose
(v) hose, cord, accessory storage
(vi) crevice tool and wide nozzle tool
A few places where we have used the vacuum is to do the stairs, behind furniture as well as in the car. Being relatively light to carry, the vacuum was effective in cleaning the staircase as well as behind furniture. And being powered by a 20V Max battery allowed us to easily take the vacuum to our vehicle where it efficiently cleaned the upholstery, under the floor mats etc. This was a good test for the machine as we use our Honda CR-V for a lot of things and it contains dirt, sand and dog hair.
Since the vacuum isn’t on castors for easy, constant moving and it doesn’t have a long wand to comfortably stand and vacuum for lengthy periods it is designed for cleaning small areas such as vehicles and area rugs as opposed to larger spaces like entire floors and wall-to-wall carpeting.
If you have a workshop and like to keep it clean and minimize dust and other debris escaping into the air and landing everywhere you can purchase, separately, a dust collector (item DWV9000) for the vacuum. This dust extraction adaptor can connect a power tool to the vacuum hose and is “designed to work with Dust System Compatible DeWalt power tools.” We have effectively used this device to significantly reduce the amount of sawdust scattered by our DeWalt mitre saw.
Make sure that you read and follow all safety and operational instructions from the instruction manual for this vacuum and dust collector tool.