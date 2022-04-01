Adult “Mean Girls”

A:Take a healthy break from the women who’ve been mean as adults. They know better, but apparently care less.

So introduce thoughtful self-care and self-protection to your personal life. If you find it necessary to be in the company of such women, remind yourself that day of your own decency and integrity.

In a group, focus a while on new people, rather than stick with those who are problematic for you. If involved with just one of these women, protect your private information (they already know enough about you), and turn the conversation toward a particular issue of interest to you.

These steps, practised whenever confronted with other people’s negative behaviour toward you, are a shield that separates you emotionally from feeling hurt.

You then remain the strong person, while, for reasons we don’t know, they reveal their weakness of character.

Q:My cousin overseas has an adopted teenage daughter who keeps harming herself. She’s severely manic/depressive/suicidal.

I promised her pre-COVID that if she finished school, stopped acting out/fighting/harming herself, she could visit Toronto.

Her mother wants her daughter to come here now, while she vacations in Spain. (They need a break from each other.)

My parents were abusive, and my mother committed suicide, so I know the signs.

Besides locking up my medications and anything she could harm herself with, I intend on making her earn a visit to Niagara Falls by painting her bedroom and cleaning out the garage over two weeks here.

Any Advice?

A:I published this letter so that some psychiatrists/psychotherapists/suicide-prevention professionals will respond.

Your plan worries me. This very disturbed girl who’d live with you in a different locale for two weeks has little basis for trusting you.

While tasks with rewards may be helpful, the displacement plus your demands could risk putting her over the edge. I urge you to first seek professional advice!

Ellie’s tip of the day

“Mean Girls” was a 2004 movie. In 2020, no one should tolerate repeated meanness from a “friend.”

