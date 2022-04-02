The “Great Resignation” refers to both the large number of resignations in many industries as well as a refusal by people to return to work in light of low pay, poor working conditions, and a general dissatisfaction with the nature of work.

This should be something that both supporters of the free market and labour rights are excited about. It’s fairly obvious why supporters of workers rights would look at the “Great Resignation” with excitement — but why should free market supporters do the same?

Put simply: this is a bottom-up signal that multiple industries need to undergo a massive update in their employment conditions.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s because employees have simply become fed-up with the status quo or if COVID-relief measures allowed them to finally exit the labour market — change is needed.

If the government doesn’t intervene and force people back to work, then we could see the labour market evolve to a more efficient and effective labour arrangement. This is the sort of dynamism that, so the argument goes, makes decentralized processes like markets so good at evolving to meet new challenges.

Markets are adaptive systems, and top-down control destroys that adaptiveness. Lasting changes and innovations emerge spontaneously from below, spread and are refined as more individuals come into contact with these changes. Attempting to force change from above crowds out this more effective process.

The way information is distributed and processed also mean that those actually engaging in the production of whatever service is being offered know better than anyone else what can be improved, what should be improved, and what is the most effective way to make improvements.

But we have to actually let resigning workers have an impact on labour relations for that to happen. Chances are, though, that harsh legislation or “nudging” of incentives are on the horizon, all designed to force people back to work under the guise of “rescuing” the economy.

The seeds are already being planted: just look at some of the comments that came out of the restaurant industry while the COVID-19 pandemic was facing the beginning of an omicron-variant insurgency.

Restaurateurs complained that a “cultural shift” had taken place among workers. People now apparently want to “do the least amount of work for the most amount of money possible,” without so much as a mention about the physical and mental toil that working as the point-of-contact for customers can create even without a pandemic.