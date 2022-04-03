Mr. McGinty’s Monarchs
Linda Vander Heyden, illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen
Sleeping Bear Press
2016, 26 pages
ISBN: 9781585366125
ages 5+
Mr. McGinty’s Monarchs is an interesting, educational nature story for children. The beautifully illustrated picture book sees Mr. McGinty and his dog Sophie enjoy the monarch butterflies near their home. When they come to the spot where numerous milkweed plants provide shelter and food for the butterflies they notice that someone has cut down the milkweed, leaving the caterpillars clinging to the chopped down plants.
Mr. McGinty acts quickly and takes the caterpillars home where he puts them into aquariums and gives them milkweed leaves to eat. Realizing that there are too many caterpillars for one person to care for, Mr. McGinty visits a local school, educates the children about the life cycle of a monarch butterfly and enlists the help of several classes to feed and care for the caterpillars. Mr. McGinty looks after one aquarium himself and once the caterpillars grow, form chrysalises and hatch into butterflies, he and Sophie join the students in a local playground where they release all of the monarchs they cared for.
At the end of the heartwarming story, there are informative sections on “Monarchs and Milkweed” and “A Monarch’s Migration” where readers can learn more about these fascinating animals including how they need milkweed plants to survive and how they migrate.
Excellent nature book for kids and a wonderful resource for parents, teachers and other educators.
The Ultimate Book of Water
Anne-Sophie Baumann & Arnaud Lemaistre, illustrated by Vanessa Robidou
Twirl Books
2021, 18 pages
ISBN: 9791036338793
ages 5+
The Ultimate Book of Water is a non-fiction pop-up book that educates its readers on anything relating to water. We all know that water is extremely important and has become a topic of conversation lately. From "water boiling advisories" to droughts, it is now even more necessary to learn about the Earth's most vital resource and this book is a great way to do it.
"The Ultimate Book of Water" focuses on the science and geography of water and contains several connections to the school curriculum in multiple grade levels. Every two-page spread contains a new topic which relates to water - Water in Living Things, Aquatic Habitats, The Water Cycle, Water on Earth and in the Universe, and more. What I like best about this book is that it is interactive with over 60+ moveable parts and several visual images to deepen the reader's understanding of the material.
- Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
This Is The Boat That Ben Built
Jen Lynn Bailey, illustrated by Maggie Zeng
Pajama Press
2022, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781772782424
ages 5+
This Is The Boat That Ben Built is a nature, cumulative story that explores a northern river ecosystem. After building his boat, Ben sets out on a river where he sees various animals including fishes, a beaver, a loon, a moose, a heron – and more. Young readers will enjoy the fun story and quality illustrations. At the end of the story, there are sections on all of the animals in the story – fishes, beaver, loon, goose, black bear, moose, heron, owl. There is also information about a northern river ecosystem and definitions for the following: ecosystem, keystone species, ecologist, predators, opportunistic feeders; omnivores; herbivores; carnivorous.
Nice nature picture book for young readers.
