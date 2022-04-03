The Ultimate Book of Water

Anne-Sophie Baumann & Arnaud Lemaistre, illustrated by Vanessa Robidou

Twirl Books

2021, 18 pages

ISBN: 9791036338793

ages 5+

The Ultimate Book of Water is a non-fiction pop-up book that educates its readers on anything relating to water. We all know that water is extremely important and has become a topic of conversation lately. From "water boiling advisories" to droughts, it is now even more necessary to learn about the Earth's most vital resource and this book is a great way to do it.

"The Ultimate Book of Water" focuses on the science and geography of water and contains several connections to the school curriculum in multiple grade levels. Every two-page spread contains a new topic which relates to water - Water in Living Things, Aquatic Habitats, The Water Cycle, Water on Earth and in the Universe, and more. What I like best about this book is that it is interactive with over 60+ moveable parts and several visual images to deepen the reader's understanding of the material.

- Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

This Is The Boat That Ben Built

Jen Lynn Bailey, illustrated by Maggie Zeng

Pajama Press

2022, 40 pages

ISBN: 9781772782424

ages 5+

This Is The Boat That Ben Built is a nature, cumulative story that explores a northern river ecosystem. After building his boat, Ben sets out on a river where he sees various animals including fishes, a beaver, a loon, a moose, a heron – and more. Young readers will enjoy the fun story and quality illustrations. At the end of the story, there are sections on all of the animals in the story – fishes, beaver, loon, goose, black bear, moose, heron, owl. There is also information about a northern river ecosystem and definitions for the following: ecosystem, keystone species, ecologist, predators, opportunistic feeders; omnivores; herbivores; carnivorous.

Nice nature picture book for young readers.