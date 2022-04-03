As parents, we sometimes underestimate our role in helping our children develop healthy social relationships. We are, after all, their main teachers in all things non-school related and we serve as both models of appropriate social behaviour and mentors in guiding their actions when they struggle with social connections outside of the home. Developing good social skills and a network of friends is very important to normal psychological development and in feeling both accepted and confident. It matters, and our children can benefit greatly from our help.

By nature, we tend to seek acceptance by our peers. The younger the child, the more challenging this can be since younger children tend to be more self-centred.

Sharing is most often a learned concept, not a natural one. However, the younger a child is socialized with other children and with other adults, the easier it becomes for them to feel comfortable away from direct parental contact and to become more aware of the give and take of social interactions.

Many are the preschoolers who have learned that NOT sharing might result in a bonk on the head by another child or at least some kind of reaction that clarifies that individual choice is not as consequence-free outside the home as it might be inside. The more a child is exposed to the nuances of social manners, the sooner he/she will develop a range of skills necessary to adapt to different social situations.

Some of those skills will be learned through the school of hard knocks and some can be guided by watchful mentors who offer behavioural options and reinforce positive choices. Bottom line is that greater and earlier social exposure will bring greater and earlier social skills.

Of course, many social skills will be taught at home, modelled by parents and siblings.

No home is perfect, and occasional social meltdowns are inevitable, but the overall atmosphere of a home is essential to the development of warm and trusting relationships. Children gain confidence from a feeling of security and they will approach social relationships through the lens with which they have seen social interactions at home. The way we speak to and treat our spouses and our children; the way we speak about relatives, friends and neighbours; the way we respect or demean public figures will all factor into a child's developing sense of social discourse. Every word we utter and action we take around our children becomes part of the fabric of their sense of what is socially acceptable.

For many, many years, or at least for as long as we maintain good communication channels with our children, we will have the opportunity to counsel them in social skills. There will be moments of conflict between them and their friends; there will be times when they are left out of social circles in which they wish to be included; there will be heartaches and heartbreaks; there will be ups and downs and times of uncertainty.

We cannot protect our children entirely from the vagaries of human interactions. The best we can do is remind them that the only behaviours they can control are their own and that if they wish to have good social relationships they need to exhibit behaviours that draw good friends to them. When they struggle, we need to speak to them in the context of choices they can make and actions they can take to make things better.

Most of all, we need to encourage them to act on their own and not to depend on us to protect them or get involved in the fight. That does not mean that if they are being bullied and have been unable to find a solution that we don't get involved, but it does mean that our direct involvement in their social world is the last option not the first.