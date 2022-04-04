A “young adult” could be any age from 16 to early-20s. Having changed their own gender identity to non-binary, this is the definition to which they relate. It’s the correct answer to anyone who asks or whom you feel you must answer.

It’s clear that you’re close to your child, from the concern you have over choosing your response.

Oher than for the purpose of expressing the information that your child considers is accurate, your hesitation is unnecessary. It doesn’t matter what another’s “emotional response” to the information is. If negative, or the start of a debate, change the topic, or simply agree to disagree.

You need not hesitate in responding nor analyze your hesitation.

Your efforts toward “normalizing non-binary people in our society,” are proof of your deeply caring support.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman who felt sexually rejected (March 11):

“Ellie wrote, “Once you’ve covered these bases, know that you’ll most likely leave this man.”

“The past two pandemic years have been hard on everyone. Many people have gotten into ruts. I think this guy just needs a ‘wake up call.’

“I agree with Ellie regarding the woman seeing a divorce lawyer for education and information about what divorce entails.

“Then, she should tell her husband exactly how desperate she feels and what choice she’s prepared to make.

“One of two things would then happen: He will either realize what he’s about to lose and take appropriate action. Or he’ll say goodbye.”

Ellie: This husband not only avoided sexual contact with his wife, but also blamed her for being slow to climax while he performed “slam-bang.” There’s no common ground there.

