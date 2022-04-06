Nearly everywhere a city official appears they sing the song of Toronto’s sky-high vaccination rate. And it truly is a beautiful song.

Almost 90 per cent of T.O. residents aged 12-plus have received two doses of vaccine; other cities desperately trying to increase their own vaccination rates now look to ours for guidance. Toronto’s mayor and top doctor are and should be proud of this fact.

But pride is a lousy defence against a communicable disease.

In the sixth wave of COVID-19 Toronto wants to rest on its laurels. But the virus doesn’t rest. On Monday, Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were up nearly 40 per cent since last week.

It doesn’t matter how many attractive infographics the city puts out illustrating Toronto’s stellar vaccine uptake, absent the reintroduction of some pandemic measures that number will likely increase. Of course the easiest measure to follow — the one that needn’t shutter schools or the economy — is masking.

And yet neither Toronto’s top doctor, nor Ontario’s (who hasn’t been heard from publicly since mid-March) are willing to reinstate a cheap and proven tool to curb transmission: a tool that despite a lot of whining from some corners is so not a big deal. My kid has never known a world without masking and she is just fine, as current research suggests she should be. Again: It’s easy, it’s cheap, it’s effective, and its elimination is according to several of the province’s leading epidemiologists, at least partly responsible for the recent surge in cases.

This is why it is utterly bizarre not to mention insulting to public intelligence that our leaders have followed the lifting of mask mandates with gentle reminders about the importance of mask wearing.

“Wearing a mask is a simple thing we can all do, especially if you are older, have older people in your life, have a serious health condition or simply are indoors with people you do not know,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said at a news conference Monday.

Honestly, what is the point of this messaging anymore? Who is it supposed to convince? Who is it going to convince?

I don’t want to come down too hard on de Villa because it’s difficult to imagine a less enviable job than hers, but it’s also extremely frustrating that our public health communication strategy at present seems to be to encourage mask wearing to prevent the deaths of vulnerable people, while in almost the same breath to explain why mandates that prevent those deaths aren’t necessary.