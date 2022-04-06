That incident and many others leave me wondering how long I can stay here in “their” house, that both may never fully share with me.

What am I doing wrong with this wily girl? I’m sure that, to stay together, we’ll all need some professional help. But I’m positive that both father and child will never attend.

Upstaged and Upset by His Child

A:Your situation is impossible, because the child will “win” if she’s truly being coached by her mother to make you miserable, so you’ll leave.

Consider a different viewpoint: The girl’s situation is sadder than yours. Her mother seemingly “abandoned” her (you mention no visits/weekend sleepovers nor trips together). Instead, she’s apparently turned the child’s attention onto displacing you.

Worse, your “partner” isn’t helping you and his daughter to adjust to each other. He’s a weak father of a child who’s hurting deeply inside.

It’s now his job to help the girl by encouraging mother-daughter visits, even driving her to the mother’s city.

He must treat you as his relationship partner, and address his child’s need for therapy and support regarding this huge change in her life.

You’re doing nothing wrong, but can do what’s better if you still want to stay.

See a therapist on your own, then try harder to find empathy for an adolescent whose life’s been turned upside down, and is desperately trying to fix it to suit her.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the widower whose girlfriend sees many photos of his late wife still in his home (March 15):

“I, too, lost my wife to cancer in 2018, after we’d been together for 32 years.

“I too keep our wedding photo in my bedroom.

“I also have a girlfriend now and asked if the photo bothered her. She said ‘No.’ If she’d said ‘Yes,’ I would’ve put the photo away for the night only.

“I’m glad she’s understanding and sees that I still care for my late wife. I think that if we were to marry or live together, I may rethink the picture on the dresser.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When divorce upends a child’s life, the remaining parent at home must seek counselling help before moving in someone new.

