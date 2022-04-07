A:He’s not about to give up those records, if he still does have them. So, you’ll have to decide how far you’re willing to go to get your half of the lot.

You could start with a search through the music industry of the time, and the company that produced her records, if it still exists.

That could be an interesting route through her career history as a famous singer, possibly gleaning a lot more information about her life.

Or you could have a lawyer send a letter of notice to your brother that you’re owed your share of her records, which he must produce. But that will only work if you’re willing to fight him in court, which can be expensive and end up fruitless.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the divorce that “blew up our family” (March 17):

“My first husband asked me for a divorce 24 years ago. He wanted freedom from the responsibilities and costs of domestic life.

“As a stay-at-home mom then, with children ages four and six, I was devastated. But I was determined to give my children a good life. I went back to school and started a career, making it possible for us to stay in our family home.

“I married another man 18 years ago, and he’s a wonderful spouse and supportive parent to my children. I now look forward to retirement after a fulfilling career as a teacher.

“My children, now in their 20s, are seeing their dad clearly — a self-centred man uninterested in their lives, unwilling to support them emotionally or help them financially.

“My success is proof that my divorce was a blessing for me and my children.

“My advice to people faced with divorce is, ‘live your own life to the fullest.’”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Sibling feuds are emotionally draining, difficult to reverse. Regarding a complex unfairness issue, seek legal help.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.