The Godfather Trilogy

Paramount Home Entertainment, 4K, rated 18A & 14A

Fans of The Godfather movies can now have the three films remastered and restored in 4K UHD with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision. The story of the Corleone family is based on the novel by Mario Puzo and the trilogy was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Actors in the movies included Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Joe Mantegna and Talia Shire.

This set celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Godfather (1972) which saw the first film win three Academy Awards – including “Best Picture” and “Best Actor in a Leading Role” (Brando) and be nominated for eight other Oscars! Two years later in 1974 The Godfather: Part II was released and it won six Oscars, including “Best Picture”, while receiving another five nominations. Sixteen years later in 1990 The Godfather: Part III was released and while this film did not win an Academy Award, it did receive seven Oscar nominations.

Complementing the movies are numerous special features including some new ones such as “Full Circle: Preserving The Godfather” and “Capturing The Corleones: Through the Lens of Photographer Steve Schapiro.”

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Four

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 3 discs

You know a show is good when you start watching it in season four, haven’t read the book it is based on and you are quickly drawn into the entertaining and riveting series. This is the case with The Handmaid’s Tale.

The story of The Handmaid’s Tale continues with 10 episodes in season four that sees rebel leader June (Elisabeth Moss) hit back against Gilead as she seeks justice. During this time she is captured and tortured but she never gives up. The thriller/sci-fi series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. Joining Moss in the series are Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale has been nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy Awards winning 15 of these including “Outstanding Drama Series.” The series tells the story of June Osborn (Moss), a handmaid and one of numerous women forced to repopulate a devastated world.