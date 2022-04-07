We are down to the choice of doing anything or doing nothing, and Ontario isn’t the only place to decide that ignoring a respiratory pathogen is its best idea. A virus, of course, doesn’t much care what you think of it. Mostly, it appreciates the help.

About a month after the province announced masking was no longer mandatory, Omicron is everywhere. With testing limited and hobbled, wastewater data shows there is more COVID in circulation than there was at the peak of the January Omicron wave. According to Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of the province’s independent volunteer science table, Ontario is seeing an estimated 100,000 COVID infections per day right now, give or take. That number will continue to grow. But what happens next is hard to say.

“It’s very difficult to tell right now,” said Jüni. “We’re not completely sure what the amount of immunity we have in the population, how much waning (of immunity) is happening right now.

“The (last Omicron) wave was broken — it was not the natural behaviour of the wave. Natural behaviour of the wave would have resulted in probably at least twice as many people in the hospital at the peak. So the question is now will (this wave) peak in a week from now, a bit earlier, or only two weeks from now. And this makes a tremendous difference.”

The range of realistic outcomes has shifted upwards, though. Jüni says the worst-case scenario — a two-week rise or so — could see a concurrent hospitalization burden similar to the last wave, which peaked just over 4,000. Human behaviour, as ever, will make a difference, and there are some signals in recent wastewater data that could indicate potential deceleration, which is probably behaviour-based.

But doubling time is still inside 10 days. A lot of people are getting COVID. So we don’t know what will happen, precisely — we just know a lot of people will get sick at once, some will be vulnerable to bad outcomes, and the strain on an already strained hospital system will rise. Maybe non-emergent surgeries get cancelled again; hopefully they don’t.

What we also know is that this was a decision to gamble, and continues to be. Since the March 10 announcement that masks would become optional in indoor spaces, the province’s COVID wastewater signal has been in accelerating exponential growth and has surpassed the last wave. There are other factors in the rise: the BA.2 variant has contributed, for instance.

But giving permission to doff masks in shared spaces was a powerful signal of more than permission — it was a signal from government that it is safe to do so, that you have no responsibility to protect others, that a mask is only a personal decision, with no other complications. Some people kept masks on, and lots didn’t. People are tired of the pandemic — literally everyone, at this point — and the knock-on effects of that are an incredible behavioural driver, here and in so many countries. Masks don’t solve everything. But they help, and societally they cost almost nothing.

“I mean, what we’re seeing is mainly behaviour change in masking that resulted in where we are,” says Jüni. “So, if we would go back to the situation approximately before the mask mandate lifting was communicated — that’s important to know, because communication made a big difference already — then we will most likely get this under control at the high level, relatively. Of course it’s late. But it would still matter. It would matter.”

But there is no indication the government will reverse even on mandatory masking — they tried to keep schools and public health units from keeping mask mandates, after all. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore has not been seen in weeks: if this is a vacation it is well-earned, poorly timed, and should be disclosed. The minister of health is saying stuff like, “it’s no cause for panic; it’s something we anticipated.”