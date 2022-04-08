I'm trying to decide what’s best for my future. Your guidance would be appreciated.

Badly Treated by Spouse/Children

A:Your story is sad, but your wife’s response is ugly. That she upheld your children mocking you, is unacceptable.

While the loss of one million dollars would upset most spouses, I’m hoping you two had discussed this real estate purchase beforehand.

If not, it was a gamble you took alone and lost. Her nasty treatment ever since, however, is worse. Staying together in a miserable, frigid relationship has destroyed your self-confidence and could also affect your health, especially if you’ve remained seriously overweight through all this stress.

Take yourself, privately, to a professional therapist (counsellor, psychotherapist, or social work therapist — meetings can be held online), to discuss how to regain and reboot your self-image.

Then discuss your future, not your will. Consider in therapy whether, and how, to reconnect with your adult children. Also discuss whether you can see yourself trusting and respecting your wife again.

Therapy is a process aimed at regaining your best, proud sense of yourself — learning what you can do better if needed, and what you cannot allow to drag you down. Get started as soon as possible.

FEEDBACK Regarding the woman “Scammed and Hurting” because a man on a dating-site sought her personal information (March 16):

Reader: “She should silently thank him for being so obvious. People like her, who have the courage to admit to being scammed, enlighten the rest of us to be watchful.

“There’s nothing for her to be ashamed. These guys are pros. She should take pride in having caught on before it was too late.”

