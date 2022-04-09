You’re still young enough to take on new challenges. But first, deal with your grief.

Your sadness is directing you to move forward in your life. Consider your interests, skills, goals. Seek a career counsellor online (for even one session) and be open-minded. Try attending grief counselling (free at some community and/or religious centres). And begin socializing gently with trusted friends — it will improve your spirits.

Above all, do not give up on yourself.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman whose husband suddenly said, “it’s over, there’s someone else.” (March 17):

“My divorce is consensual, though not my choice. Luckily, I have a great relationship with my ex and our kids are grown up adults.

“So, reading about that woman, I feel her pain. However, your advice to her is so right on I have to tell you how much I agree.

“There IS life after divorce and I’m experiencing that now myself, after health issues including severe depression that resulted in a change in medication that gave me a new lease on life.

“I’m happy again despite lots of challenges ahead. I even hope to find a new companion one day, and continue with the things I love doing.

“Great to read your columns.”

Readers Commentary “I had a lifetime close friend. Her family became my family. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and spent her final five years in care.

“We regularly spent time with her. We held her hand, sang, talked about the good old days, and often laughed. We had no way of knowing whether she was aware of anything.

“My friend passed away two years ago. I often think of her, feeling some sadness and much joy. Her family’s still my family. Mostly, I feel an abundance of satisfaction and gratitude.

“Once a good friend, always a good friend.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

A parent’s death can shake stability and self-confidence. Grief counselling helps to regain perspective.

