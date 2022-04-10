I recently visited my sister who lives a full two-day drive from me and we spent some time going through old pictures, of our shared family, of her family and of my family. For the most part it was a utilitarian task, intended to digitize old photos and share particularly memorable shots. Like all trips down memory lane, intended to be quick and simple, it ended up, instead, to be long and fulfilling and not nearly as effective at reducing our stock of photos as we thought. In fact, I would say I am returning with more photos than I originally had, both digital and print.

A photographic journey is a trip in time, the proverbial essence of your life passing before you. Since my sister is older than me, some of the earliest pictures of us with our parents required her commentary and memory. I learned new information about our early life that I'd either not known at all or which triggered memories that had been long suppressed deep in my neural network. Despite living under the same roof, with the same parents, our perceptions of our family were similar at times and substantially different at other times. Aside from obvious gender differences that might contribute to different interpretations of events, there were also order of birth differences. We didn't always agree on every emotional context but we certainly gained a greater perspective on why our views might have differed.

As we rolled through photos of our own individual families, who grew up thousands of kilometres apart and thus had limited interactions with their aunt or uncle, we took the time to educate each other on the joys, the disappointments and the challenges of our family lives. In both cases, as we looked over the photos of our children, we came to the conclusion that they seemed happy and that their lives had been filled with wonderful experiences and opportunities. Both families had dealt with crises at some point, but those are not the "Kodak" moments for which we go running for a camera. In print, life certainly had a bias toward the best memories, Perhaps that is as it should be, and a reminder that our focus in life should be on the ups and not the downs even though we know there will be plenty of both.

Having gone through family photos we wondered, when our children go through them after we have departed, how their memories would differ from ours, how their perceptions of events based on their genders and their order of birth would tell a different story than the ones we shared as parents. For certain, the childhood we believed they had would be seen from different angles and interpreted in different ways. If nothing else just the process of aging alone has a way of altering how the past is viewed. With our own childhoods far in our rear-view mirror, my sister and I smiled with considerable satisfaction at the good times we had and the strong sense of family support with which we'd been raised. Perhaps the rose-coloured rear-view mirror really is a thing and I hope it is, so that when my own children look through a box of long-hidden photographic memories, they will have the same sense of family strength and support.

Children do not know what they do not know. They are the ultimate practitioners of "living in the moment" and getting as much play and pleasure from whatever is around them as they can. Rich, poor and everything in between is an unknown concept until they get old enough to look around and compare themselves to others. It may make their teen years and early adult years more difficult, even resentful, but at some point they will return to an understanding that what really mattered as they grew was not the things they had or the places they went but the love and support of their family. That, and only that, is the foundation on which a good childhood is built. It is what every parent should focus upon in their daily interactions.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.