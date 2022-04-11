Dr. Kieran Moore is in a no-win position. Ontario’s chief medical officer of heath opened his first public appearance in five weeks by confirming that Ontario is in a sixth wave of the pandemic, that the rise in transmission may continue for several weeks, but that we can manage its impact, including with masking, which he strongly recommends. It would help.

But he won’t mandate masks, for whatever reason, and has to know voluntary public health won’t work. So the CMOH is left to sell a sort of impotent incoherence, which in public health is tough. But that’s apparently the gig.

“We are very mask-friendly in Ontario,” said the CMOH who approved the lifting of mask mandates, stripped away the easy ability of local medical officers of health to reimpose local mask mandates, and whose government has fought to keep school boards from reimposing mask mandates, too.

There are medical officers of health across Ontario calling for the province to reinstitute varying levels of mask mandates, which is at least partly due to the idea that without proper enforcement nobody would listen. Maybe Moore thinks nobody will listen. Maybe he’s heard it at cabinet meetings. It’s possible that right now, it’s true.

But Moore surely knows better, and likely just has bosses who don’t. There is good news out there. Anecdotally doctors are saying that there are fewer COVID patients who need supplemental oxygen, even older patients, though a virus this transmissible will find the most vulnerable, especially when encouraged. We have passed the viral peak of the January Omicron wave without a comparable rise in hospitalizations, which indicates the protection of more vaccines, and post-infection antibodies. This could be much worse, even with the incredible transmissibility of Omicron BA.2.

That doesn’t mean the best course of action is to actively ignore a respiratory pathogen. Moore had a few things to announce: an expanded ability to access the antiviral Paxlovid, along with expanded testing parameters, was potentially helpful. Anti-vaxxers may not seek out a test, but other eligible vulnerable populations should.

But Moore also mentioned that “Ontario Health has given us assurance that we have capacity in Ontario to care for all Ontarians even with the projection of a number like 600 individuals in the intensive care unit.” If we have 600 people in the ICU at once, non-emergent and non-essential surgeries will be cancelled again. (Some surgeries are already being cancelled due to staff COVID absences.) Strain on the already-strained health-care system will be needlessly increased, and staff absences will likely continue to add to the pressure. Health systems don’t just break, and that’s not what’s at stake. But they can crack, here and there.

Moore knows that. And he knows better masking would help to ameliorate it. And he still showed up after a five-week absence and said masking was point one of Ontario’s three-point plan but it is voluntary, before saying point two was boosters, which the province barely pushes at a high level at all.

Which tells you he has a plan, but he’s probably not allowed to do very much about it. Moore did mention that it’s possible mandatory masks in hospitals, long-term care and transit could be extended past the planned expiry on April 27. Which is heartening, but also reminds you that the province wanted no masks in long-term care, hospitals or transit by April 27. Again, masks aren’t perfect: they’re one public health mitigation. But they’re not hard to wear, not very invasive, and not deleterious. Taking them off is about convenience, not health. CMOHs across the country have followed that path, one after another, with exceptions. It’s been a collective surrender.

But a lot of smart people had higher expectations for Moore in this job, and maybe the job is just impossible. Public Health Ontario put out a frank, straightforward document Friday that spelled out an undiluted public health view of this wave. It was public health without the politics involved.