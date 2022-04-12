Board of health member Dr. Kate Mulligan, a professor at the school of public health with the University of Toronto who co-wrote the recommendations with Cressy, offered some historic context when the topic came up at a board of health meeting last month.

“When there was a cholera epidemic in the nineteenth century, we saw a global revolution in water and sanitation. Now we have the COVID pandemic, and we need to see a worldwide revolution in air quality, vents and ventilation, and air filtration,” she said.

It’s hard to say exactly how many COVID infections in this city could have been prevented if our buildings had better ventilation and air filtering, but some data from a recent study of COVID transmission in more than 10,000 classrooms in Italy shows a very strong link between ventilation systems and a reduction in virus spread.

When researchers for the Fondazione David Hume, an Italian think tank producing independent analysis on issues of public debate, looked at the data, they found that ventilation systems that recycled the air 2.4 times an hour resulted in a 40 per cent reduction in infections compared to classrooms with no mechanical ventilation. Replacing the air four times an hour resulted in a 66.8 per cent reduction. Six times an hour? An amazing 82.5 per cent reduction.

Imagine if Toronto required that kind of ventilation system — or better — not just in every school in the city, but also in every condo building, apartment building, community centre, prison, shelter, transit station, office building and retail store. Imagine the number of illnesses prevented with a reduction in transmission of both old and new airborne viruses.

With little fanfare, Cressy nudged the city toward that future just before he walked out the door. He won’t get to cut any ceremonial ribbons. Other councillors will need to pick up the baton to keep pushing the move for cleaner air forward. If and when stronger ventilation requirements are put in place, it’s unlikely many will remember that it was Cressy and this board of health that started the process.

But still, it’s a good example of the kind of thing Toronto needs more of at city hall — a desire to make progress, even if you won’t be around to get credit for the outcomes.

Politicians come and go. The work of making a better and healthier city outlasts them all.

Matt Elliott is a Toronto-based freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @GraphicMatt