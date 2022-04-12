Q:I’m struggling with the loss of my son. He was 20, youngest of my four children.

Six months prior, my father died of lung disease. My wife and I split. I haven’t returned to work because I struggle daily with my mental health.

How can I move on and be a normal person without crying in front of everyone? They seem to be dealing with it. I’ve been to several different counselling sessions but nothing has worked.

I’ve attended bereavement family-counselling sessions but nothing feels comparable to my situation. I haven’t met anyone who’s lost a 20-year-old son.

Help or advice would be greatly appreciated.

P.S. Someone gave my son weed laced with fentanyl.

Struggling

A: I’m so very sorry for your loss. I’m sure every reader, especially parents/siblings/friends of a person who’s died from a fentanyl-laced drug, is feeling your pain. Your son likely had no knowledge that the weed had been made so dangerous.

According to current information on Canada.ca, “Fentanyl is cheap for drug dealers to make into a street drug, compared to other opioids, but it is more powerful. “Because only a few grains is enough to kill, fentanyl is causing high rates of overdose and overdose deaths.”

Your grief reaction is normal in these circumstances. Others may be better at hiding it, or trying not to trigger your sadness.

There’s no “right” time limit for grief, no loss the same as your own.

Honour your son, by recovering your ability to live on with his memory, perhaps joining a cause in his name, to alert others of the dangers of illicit use of this very potent opioid.

