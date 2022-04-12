There are break-ins and voyeurs. You can see them on home security videos posted on local social media sites where once-affable neighbours spit hate at each other over laneway houses and dog mess on front steps. The taking of offence is surreal.

I always thought doorbell cameras were American-style invasive, violating the privacy of people on the sidewalk. I will now install one selfishly for my own safety.

Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre, running for the Conservative leadership, is drawing hundreds to his rallies. He hopes to be Canada’s Trump, erasing public health, government spending and so on, although he attracts voters who ask for and get government help.

But he and they are full of bitter amorphous resentment. That’s not normal in Canada.

Everything seems jagged and off-kilter. Spring is unpredictable and unusually cold. Food prices have shot up, including for takeout on glamorous evenings at home. We chat about heat pumps — who knows what the climate or gas prices will be like 10 years from now, the installer says balefully — about COVID rates in elementary schools, about, let’s say it all together, “supply chain.”

Interesting conversations have vanished for the duration. If it weren’t for Jon Ronson’s “Things Fell Apart” podcast and Emily St. John Mandel novels, I’d have no brain fodder at all.

My Moderna booster slayed me for days. I watched a Netflix show, “Old Enough,” about Japanese toddlers sent out for family errands. They return home with flowers and fresh fish for their parents. It’s … jarring.

Each day brings new horror from Ukraine, Russian soldiers deliberately raping Ukrainian women so many times that they would never consent to sex again, thus never giving birth to more Ukrainians.

I try to be grateful for comparatively easeful Canadian days but my brain cannot adjust to the hideous simultaneity of life worldwide in the pandemic’s third year.

Heather Mallick is a Toronto-based columnist covering current affairs for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @HeatherMallick