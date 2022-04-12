Everyone deserves a vacation. You deserve a vacation! It’s been a hard two years, and life wasn’t necessarily a picnic before that. Take a couple days off, and tell ’em I said it was OK.

This offer does not extend to Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health, but only because he already did it. One day after Moore’s first public appearance in five weeks Monday, Richard Southern of CityNews reported Moore was on vacation in the Dominican Republic as the sixth wave grew.

Some people are angry about this. Some of the more strident voices insist Moore should face charges for violating the federal quarantine act, which calls for masking for 14 days after returning from abroad. We’ve seen this kind of thing — with powerful people violating COVID rules — before.

We need to let that part go, honestly. It’s exhausting, and despite some unnecessary own-goals, l’affaire Moore is a distraction above all. You can criticize the timing of the vacation: three or four weeks after the announcement on mask mandates being lifted, at which time you might expect a sixth wave could arrive. You can criticize the communications around the vacation: many media requests to speak to Moore were shuffled into oblivion instead of just saying, Dr. Moore is on holiday, here is a representative of Public Health Ontario on his behalf, talk to them. Combine that with cutting off his Monday press conference, and it looks like a government trying to stuff public health into a shoebox.

And you can argue Moore should have worn a mask to comply with federal regulations, which call for mask-wearing for 14 days after a return from abroad. Except the prime minister has done the same thing, and the rules don’t make sense in individual cases, at the moment. Broadly, federal rules on returning from travel are artifactual: there is not more COVID in other countries than there is here. The greatest value in federal rules on vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and masking in the areas the feds can regulate is that the provinces have largely let vaccination languish and ditched mandatory masks. The feds are not in charge of provincial response, but have held onto rules which actually encourage a path out of the pandemic.

When it comes to Kieran Moore and vacation, that path remains the thing to focus your energy on. We spend too much time on small scandals in this country, which is how you get a prime minister’s residence that nobody in their right mind would live in. Moore did cut his vacation short: he was supposed to be out of office until Wednesday. It wasn’t handled well. Fin.

It’s the policy he is selling that’s been the problem, and it’s policy that matters going forward. Moore had already committed a series of communications blunders in his time as CMOH. He has stripped away the ability of local public health units to control their own policies easily. He has also clearly had to wrestle with a government that wanted, more than once, to do what it’s doing now. His willingness to remove masks early in the third wave was disappointing. His silence afterwards was abdication.

But we’re likely going to need him. The handover from Dr. David Williams was seen as a huge upgrade when Moore was picked last summer; it turns out the job is significantly harder than it looks. Honestly, it’s not clear any policy dictated by the Ontario cabinet would have been substantially different with Moore in his chair, rather than on his phone in the Caribbean. This government was always going to push this thing as far as it could go, as it has in the waves before this; Ontario needs a crisis in its lap to make the right decision. This wave has been the most uncertain of them all, with difficult data and uncertain vulnerabilities, and Ontario has decided to let the dice roll. We might yet skate.

But Moore’s best moments have been when he pushed the government to move during Omicron, in a big moment: that intervention blunted the wave.

So the vacation isn’t the thing. This thing is that Moore needs to be stronger on the big stuff, and the preparation for it. To presume this is the last wave when immunity wanes, when variants continue to arise, and when we will be going back inside in the fall — and so many are now exhausted, fed up, and used to the lowest level of public health interventions we’ve had since summer 2020 — is folly.