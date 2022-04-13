Q:After my much-loved husband of 40 years passed away suddenly, my sister travelled to attend the funeral and, with her husband, helped me close his business.

However, she showed a very hurtful, demeaning attitude behaviour toward me. It’s haunted me since.

She said she cares about my daughter (but never showed any interest) and her husband wishes no association with her. My daughter suffers from bipolar and low self-esteem.

My sister said that I’m all lies and secrets. I do not have that behaviour.

Just weeks after my husband’s death, she wrote that “he was dangerously overweight and there was nothing you could do except lock him in a cage on a treadmill and throw him small scraps of food.” Her portrayal of him is completely inaccurate.

She continued lecturing me. I’m a successful, hard-working woman who managed everything after my loss including finally closing/selling the business, funeral arrangements, etc.

I want her out of my mind. Suggestions?

Fed Up

A:Disengage. Don’t respond to intentionally hurtful messages, nor expose your daughter to this couple.

Distance. Don’t complain about your older sister to others. It’ll only keep negativity in play.

Distrust. Whatever created this sibling atmosphere has been there a long time, like rot.

Draw on your own strengths. You had a much-loved partner for many years, with love, trust and respect.

Be proud of your successes/strengths/skills managing a difficult passage in your life.

Dream a little. Think about what you want/need in the years ahead for yourself and for your daughter.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Stay with your important goals to end reliance on those who’ve been emotionally abusive and still trigger hurtful memories.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.