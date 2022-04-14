A:Their father must show his sons that he still loves them deeply, and also understand their natural upset when their mother moved away, while also helping them accept her reason, as he’s done.

The sons need assurance that you’re not trying to be their mother, but rather a caring woman who wants them and their father to be connected and supportive of each other by living together at home again.

He can thank his parents for housing/feeding his sons, but they have too much power in this parent-son relationship. They’re also affecting the natural course, as adults, that you two have chosen to live together.

It could be insightful and helpful for your partner to talk to a family-oriented therapist about his sons’ reactions to all these changes. He may then also ask whether the boys and he need therapy together, and/or with their mother, if she’s willing.

Q: When I was 15, my best friend stole from me, usually a $20 bill. One would “disappear” regularly till I hid any money I had.

I first noticed the loss when I brought $20 to school to pay for a special book. She acted very upset that I “lost” it. But money kept going missing whenever we were together.

My friend’s parents were very well off. Mine were middle class. Forty years later I still remember/resent her stealing from me. Was I not important enough to her for it to matter?

Friend Who Stole

A:These thefts were about her, not you. In an odd way, she trusted you not to betray her. She likely had some personal hurt and negative feelings about herself, at home, but didn’t or couldn’t express them there.

She felt “safe” with you. Now, older and wiser, realize that her parents’ affluence didn’t make her feel secure. Her friendship with you did that.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Teenagers rebelling against their parents’ divorce/new relationships, need supportive reassurance of being still loved/connected to parents.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.