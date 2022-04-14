Maybe this is a peak. Not THE peak: we’ve been over peaks before, as the pandemic has rolled over two long years. But wastewater data analyzed by the province’s independent volunteer science table appears to be showing a plateau. There are other indications that we may be finding a limit on BA.2, the dominant variant in Ontario right now.

It would be good news. Not an end; not deus ex machina. Toronto’s 67-year-old mayor just tested positive, for goodness’ sakes, after a day of in-person appearances. But a peak would beat the alternative, because Ontario sure wasn’t going to do very much to stop the spread of the virus on its own.

And you can already see the road ahead: mission accomplished, off we go. We were already partway in that mind space, from the government on down. And while that might work on an individual level, regrettably, that’s not how communicable diseases work.

“We’d be foolish to think” this is over, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General and the University of Toronto. “While it’s wonderful that there’s arrows pointing in the right direction, that this wave may have crested, and while all waves come to an end and this one will as well, we still have to have a strong medium- and long-term vision.

“Because there will be more variants, there will be more waves, and we have to build resiliency in Ontario and of course elsewhere in Canada and really at a global level to to help protect us against future variants and future waves. Which are going to happen.”

Indeed. People will set their own individual risk level with little actual information — how fast does your personal immunity wane? — and for many, it’s defensible. And much of society seems to be snapping back to its default setting of not thinking about the vulnerable unless absolutely necessary. It would be harder to reinforce public health, plan wholesale booster campaigns to address waning immunity, create truly effective communication channels and strategic flexibility, any of that. A truly effective booster campaign would be accompanied by three-dose vaccination passports. And it would be easy to simply mandate masks in places where people like cancer patients or the immunocompromised have to go, like grocery stores or pharmacies.

But no, we’re probably going to veer toward pretending this is over.

“I think that if you’re if you’re the government, you’re quite happy about this, because the sky doesn’t appear to be falling and you don’t need to change direction,” says Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and a member of the table, and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network. “Right now you’ll have the blowhards of the world who say I told you this wasn’t a big deal and everything was going to be fine. And then you’ll have people who say I told you there’ll be tons of cases, and they’ll say that they were right.

“But there’s a huge amount of uncertainty. I think overall some of this is promising, but I think that this is still going to carry with it a fair amount of unnecessary deaths. We’re now entering the phase where to some degree, we just have no idea about the hidden pandemic. Right now the pandemic is increasingly becoming hidden from analysis, and it’s going to make it very difficult to sway government, because certainly in the next while, they’re not going to care.”

That uncertainty is reflected in the latest round of science table modelling Thursday, and the summary is easy: projections are much higher since masks were made voluntary, with median forecasts of 3,000 for a hospitalizations peak — the January Omicron wave set the record with over 4,000 — and 500 in the ICU.