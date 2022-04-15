Also, you’ve been swimming in a sea of varied dating-site choices, rather than focusing on a woman’s character/empathy/warmth and mutual feelings.

You’re not a “terrible man” because of your preferences ... but you do sound limited in ability to deeply engage with someone, i.e., judging each on a single factor.

Your original therapist might remind you that you’ve long outgrown the hurtful factors in your marriage. Time to cleanse bad memories and give potential dates/partners a fair chance at sharing what you have in common, and what you’re willing to work on with someone you actually care about.

Q:My husband is neurotic and insecure. He worries constantly about his health despite having no serious illness.

After six years together, he’s become increasingly secretive, taking longer to return home from his office, with no explanation.

When he wasn’t coming home until 10 p.m., I drove to his office building, waited outside the parking exit, and followed him. He drove to an apartment building and stayed there one hour. I called him and said I needed an explanation right away, or he could stay there indefinitely.

He returned, and said he’d thought that I was “the one pulling away,” because I’d accepted one extra responsibility in my job. I was stunned that he’d be so childish as to seek the “safety net of another woman” (his description). That clinched it. I was finished babysitting and reassuring a grown man.

I don’t miss him. But I can’t help wondering what drives a person who’s actually intelligent from a knowledge perspective, and has both job and financial security, to be so mistrusting and anxious about people close to him.

He’s been divorced twice before (his choice both times), and has always had trust issues even regarding his own two sisters, and his mother.

In the end, he didn’t stay with the person he was seeing in that apartment. Instead, he went online and eventually married someone else. Your thoughts on this?

Insecure Husband

A:If a relationship can’t build reliable trust over six years together, then at least one member of the couple is unable/unwilling to raise early concerns, and seek answers directly.

The result of that purposeful denial can only be distrust, which is his self-induced drug of “gotcha” that this man must repeatedly seek, to prove his self-worth.

Your leaving him was inevitable.

Ellie’s tip of the day

You’ll recognize who’s your potential partner among those you date, when you know which person you’d miss too much.

