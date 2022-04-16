Q:I’ve been dating a dentist for four months; he’s 32, I’m 26. He’s a very well-mannered person, opens the car door for me, and checks first whether I like a restaurant he’s chosen. He’s been gentle and respectful about suggesting that I sometimes stay at his place overnight.

My problem: This orderly lifestyle is all new for me. I grew up in a very restrictive home with harsh parents. I left on my own at 18. I couch-surfed among friends from school, got a job waitressing, and had a boyfriend who did drugs (lucky, I was too scared to join in, after all my parents’ dire warnings).

At 20, I got a student loan and went back to school, then was lucky again two years ago when I graduated and got a job I love, working with (don’t laugh) wayward teens in a community youth services organization. I could even afford to rent a small place of my own.

I met the dentist when he visited my teen clients as part of the organization’s outreach programs, and taught them the importance of dental hygiene.

He showed up every couple of months, did dental care of whomever was present, and talked to me about the struggles the clients had gone through.

Then he started asking a lot about me, and even asked my boss if it was OK if he asked me out on a date!

Everything has been different from the life I knew before, with my parents, or my ex-boyfriend, or the other people I knew like me, living on the edges of our lives.

Do you think it’s possible that I can live his lifestyle, despite the angry atmosphere of my growing up, the rough behaviour of my ex? I worry that his friends and family will never accept me. But I do feel warm and safe with him.

A Different Lifestyle

A:Focus on the man himself. For your current relationship to grow, it has to be because of your feelings for him as a person, not his lifestyle.