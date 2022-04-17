The Oscar Academy Picture of the Year for 2022 hardly made a blip on the screen of recognition recently, the attention going, of course, to "the slap."

With theatres only just coming back to life, and the world of streaming so diffuse and convoluted that half of the films nominated were likely never seen by most people, it's understandable that many may not have recognized the winner, a film called CODA.

I'm neither a film reviewer, nor a social influencer so my short review of CODA is unlikely to have much of an impact. Still, as a columnist on the topic of parenting, let me suggest that any parents, and teens from the age of 14 and up, would find this film both heartwarming and hilarious. Unlike most films we watch for which we later wish we could get that time back in our lives, this one is worth the investment.

The story centres on a young girl in her final year of high school who is the only hearing child of deaf adults (CODA). With a brother who is also deaf, she serves as the translator between her family and the rest of the hearing world and has done so for many years, for as long as she can remember, really. As she begins to ponder her future, she is torn between an opportunity to pursue her love of vocal music and her responsibility to stay with the family and work with her father and brother on a fishing boat they operate.

I certainly do not wish to introduce any spoilers here but let me say that while the story is eye-opening for those of us with little experience with the deaf, it is also a powerful lesson in empathy. The parents and brother are deaf, for sure, but they are also complex individuals who, under the layer of deaf accommodations, live with all of the same challenges that others have in life. The film serves to treat them as they should be, as normal people who simply cannot hear, not as helpless or hopelessly disabled lost souls. You don't feel sympathy for them, you feel empathy and it makes the story a story that plays out in the homes of countless families of all stripes.

There is some "adult sign language," which is why I'm suggesting the 14-plus year criteria, but aside from that it is a wonderful story of family love and values. It is a reminder to all of us parents of what matters most in our interactions with our teens, especially as they begin to look beyond the family to their own lives as young adults. I would suggest watching it offers many opportunities to consider the importance of listening to our teens but then that concept would sound foreign to the notion of a film about a deaf family. It turns out hearing with our heart is more important than hearing with our ears.

I would give the film five stars although I have no idea what the criteria is for such a rating. Let me just suggest that it is a great story, tastefully directed, well-acted and with many lessons developed through the subtlety of watching others living complex interpersonal lives, not by hitting you over the head with excessive moralizing monologues. For me, it opened an entirely new perspective on parenting that I had never considered before, not because I can hear, but because I hadn't appreciated the importance of listening with the heart enough. It was a movie well worth a great deal more attention than "the slap."

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.