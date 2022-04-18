You’ve already surmounted your parents’ negative influence. You have what you always wanted most.

Now, you’ve chosen “openness” — for what purpose? Learning about another’s lifestyle, tastes, interests may make for good conversation to share back home, but adult “open dating” inevitably includes sex.

How does that intimacy, with differing positions, levels of passion, etc. improve what you already have at home? After the rush of sexual excitement, and talking about it as part of being “open,” are you back to same-old “love and trust?”

If yes, then it’s your business. I’m responding to your outreach for my thoughts: Your close friends have overreacted, perhaps fearing that their partner or themselves will want to try it. Don’t raise the topic with them again.

Q:Eight years ago, my eldest son and I did a slapdash interior paint job on our new neighbour’s house before they moved in.

I sincerely apologized for our errors, hired a carpet technician to remove paint stains on her rug and agreed to take $500 off our fee.

Understandably, we got the cold shoulder from them for several years, but the wife was determined to continue a vendetta against us. Any greetings were rebuffed.

Ours is a very friendly, comfortable community. We all chat on the street and help each other. Two years ago, we delivered homemade Christmas treats to the neighbourhood children including our estranged neighbours. The wife wouldn’t open the door.

Months ago, encountering her, I asked if we could at least be cordial and exchange basic greetings. She furiously replied that “this isn’t over.” I’ve resolved to write her off as neighbour. Your response?

Angry Neighbour

A:You’ve made decent outreach, and it failed. Your work was admittedly “slapdash,” and she felt disrespected by it. You’d need a fulsome apology recognizing that feeling — which she deserved long ago — to end this.

Do not “write her off.” Be polite.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If your relationship/marriage has proven loving and trusting, don’t let past bad experiences haunt you.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.