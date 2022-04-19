Q:Do you think that couples would have better marriages if they married young (under 25), while they still picture “perfect” lives together, or when they’re older and more experienced (35), so that they don’t put up with being stuck at home, or less-than-equal partners to men who work?

Curious Dater

A:These are old-fashioned constructs and generalities.

Today’s young women are as likely to be the daughters of smart, accomplished women who may have chosen to be at-home mothers and wives for some years, found meaningful community roles, studied while their kids were in school, and graduated to impressive jobs and professions.

Those mothering role-models would be certain to encourage their daughters, even if they’d met the most wonderful of men, to continue their education to meet their inner aspirations for themselves.

Being in a happy marriage actually depends on having a healthy self-image, unshakable self-respect, and personal pride in your own accomplishments.

I have interviewed and known women married for up to half a century, who were once famed among family and friends for their baking skills, then went on to become businesswomen, art creators, educators, professionals in the mental health field, community leaders in social welfare needs, health care, etc.

And many of them inspired their daughters to seek education and goals for themselves, no matter at what age they fell in love or married.

My answer to your question is that you must weigh the choices in your own mind, among your own needs. If you’re unsure of those, consider getting a few sessions of counselling, to better understand your own nature, and what you need mentally, physically and emotionally to nurture it.

It’s impossible and unproductive to look ahead at serious choices without first understanding who you are today, and who you want to be as your best self now and into the future.