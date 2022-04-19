It seems a sensible enough approach that other boards in the province were considering similar steps.

This week, trustees at the Thames Valley District School Board, in London, Ont., reopened the debate on bringing back mandatory masks. “I’m personally frustrated with the decision of the government to remove masks this early and we’re seeing the results of that,” trustee Corrine Rahman told CBC News. “We need to do everything in our power as a society to keep schools open.”

The Greater Essex County District School Board in southwestern Ontario also scheduled a meeting to consider bringing in its own mask mandate.

And in Toronto, a committee of the Toronto District School Board that advocates on behalf of students with special needs wants to bring back mandatory masking and vaccination for those who work with medically fragile students.

As the Star’s Isabel Teotonio reports, the committee wrote to the province’s top public health official, Dr. Kieran Moore, requesting permission to reintroduce masking rules.

“Recent changes to COVID-19 safety measures, specifically regarding masking and vaccination requirements, have put these students at great risk of contracting the virus,” the committee said in its letter.

School boards that have similar concerns about the well-being of the children in their care should be inspired by the example of the Ottawa-Carleton board.

With the health of students and staff uppermost in mind, that board has basically said to the government: When it comes to a simple measure like mandating masks, we’re doing it; come stop us if you want.

It’s a defensible – and shrewd — gambit.

The premier, with an election imminent, would seem most unlikely to risk what would be perceived as a heavy-handed move by ordering a board to get in line, regardless of its concerns about health.

In being willing to err on the side of caution, school boards have both the wisdom of the ages and the exigencies of the political moment on their side.