Imagine being a cancer patient on a plane over America as their mask policy changed, and people cheered. Or worse, where a flight attendant sang to take off your masks as he walked the aisle with a bag. On Monday an American judge who shouldn’t be allowed to write a rental car agreement struck down the country’s national mask mandate on planes, trains, taxis and transit hubs. In reasonably dystopian fashion, the change was announced by several airlines mid-flight.

That decision resonated in industries across America, creating a strange patchwork, which is largely how that country has run its rather singular pandemic. In Canada, most rules didn’t change; Uber Canada followed its American arm and made masking optional, while Lyft and Beck Taxi did not. But for now Canada’s federal mandates on vaccination and masking for air travel remain in place. So if you’re flying to or from the United States, the same masking rules apparently apply. Which is good.

Which will, naturally, upset some people. Like the so-called freedom rally in Niagara Falls the other day, which is a splinter of the convoy crowd, which if you remember occupied and defaced Ottawa for three weeks after being deemed a national security threat by Canada’s intelligence agencies. Oh, and by members of the federal Conservative party who have decided the convoy’s politics are representative of the base, and used the American mask mandate’s fall to push for the same to happen here.

Which is telling, again. Mask or vaccine mandates have become a political flashpoint, largely in conservative circles. Many Conservatives have been embracing the anti-mandate politics that the convoy espoused, and the next leader of the party is likely to be the MP who embraced the convoy and its message the most fiercely.

And in a way, all this has been aided by the provinces, which have abandoned much of their surveillance and dropped pandemic protection after pandemic protections. Dropping mandatory masks was the most needless and selfish of the lot. Those decisions gave the anti-mandate crowd an out: instead of pretending the feds ran provincial pandemic policy, they could focus on federal policy. Whatever you think of the federal Liberals during a pandemic largely governed by the provinces, the feds have at least tried to stick to rules involving vaccination and masking.

As the pandemic isn’t over, that’s worth something. It did take too long to dispense with cross-border testing, and vaccine mandates — while still broadly protective of the unvaccinated, who remain at a higher risk of serious illness — make more sense if they’re for three doses, as three doses help restore protection against infection, too. The provinces have largely stalled on boosters, and are often like a kid who is content to get a C+ on their homework — you could try to get to an A-minus, but on the other hand, it’s hard. The feds, meanwhile, are at least considering booster shots as part of their vaccine mandate.

And Canada shouldn’t follow the U.S. on masks. The arguments over masks have always been weaponized, and part of it was explicable: high-quality masks were discouraged early due to a shortage of good PPE, there wasn’t a lot of data on wide-scale masking, and cloth masks were encouraged when their utility diminished with each boost to infectiousness. One difficulty of the pandemic has been how some safety measures stuck in the public imagination even as they were outdated: wiping down groceries, Plexiglas shields, two doses as a full course of vaccination. Part of that is the cluttered media environment; part of it is weak public health communication.

And part of it is the pollution of bad faith. The judge who struck down the mask mandate was a political appointee who was deemed not qualified by the American Bar Association but was confirmed under the Trump administration; she decided that since masks do not totally sanitize the wearer or environment and at most trap COVID droplets, they cannot be enforced. It was crayon jurisprudence, draped in scientific dress-up clothes. In Canada, at least we get the elected governments of the provinces to make decisions that cater to unscientific selfishness.

Look, we’re all exhausted by the fighting over the last two years, so let’s spell this out clearly: quality masks are protective against the spread of COVID-19, for both the wearer and the people around them. They aren’t fun to wear, but it’s not hard.

The best real argument against masks was spelled out by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who tweeted, “Both airline employees and passengers deserve to have this misery end.” This isn’t science; this is whining over having to deal with the inconvenience of thinking about the welfare of other people. Masks should simply be considered a low-cost protection against a pandemic that may have killed 15 million people worldwide, but for some people they’re just one more thing fed into the ravening maw of the culture wars, and turned into the hated rival for your favourite sports team. That’s how, as the virus continues to mutate and hospitalizations and deaths in Canada are still climbing, you get bleating over Ending The Mandates.