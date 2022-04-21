A:You’re an independent adult and can reconnect with any of your once-close relatives/friends who share that goal.

Also, as a lawyer you can explore what you know of the original breakup, and learn whether it was a mistaken belief of your father’s, a personality clash, or an intentional split for desired control.

Tread carefully. Your parents won’t appreciate your search for a different “truth.” Also, if you discover facts uncomfortable for your parents, you still have a moral and possibly legal duty to reveal it ... or you end up with the same coverup your father might’ve created.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the wife who felt her husband was having an emotional affair with a female friend (March 30):

“Too many men view women through their role as ‘the wife,’ ‘the secretary,’ etc. and not as friends with whom they might discuss politics, world affairs.

“The letter-writer, her therapist, and you, all seem to agree that a husband cannot see a woman as just a friend.

“But if you can’t accept that without labelling it an ‘affair,’ then you don't see men or women as whole, fully functioning human beings who may become friends. And the existing dynamic giving men more power in our society will keep women from attaining equality.

“You characterize the husband as selfish. But the only problem she raised was that he wasn’t spending as much time with her as she wanted.

“If she resented that time being taken away from her, it’s up to her to take action to address that problem. As you suggest, she could’ve gone on ski trips with them, whether skiing or not.

“But objecting to the friendship simply starts conflict without any hope of resolution. I suspect there was lots wrong with this 30-year marriage.

“I generally like your analysis and enjoy reading your column. But I’ve had far more (non-sexual) female friendships than male friendships and strongly advocate equality.”

Ellie: Your case for equality is right on ... but you’re wrong about my believing women and men can’t be just friends.

It’s this man’s disinterest in his wife feeling lonely that’s somewhat selfish.

