Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be my favourite superhero movie. Not only does it feature an interesting and entertaining plot with excellent special effects, but it also has a lot of funny moments. And the cast is very good too!

The film sees the identity of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) revealed amid bad publicity with the superhero, resulting in applications to MIT – from Peter Parker and his friends MJ Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) – being rejected. Parker then requests help from Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that would see a spell cast by Dr. Strange, resulting in everyone forgetting that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Unfortunately, there are issues with the spell that brings people from other universes to Earth, causing all kinds of problems.

Joining Tom Holland as Spider-Man in this fun adventure are Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and two more Spider-Mans (Andrew Garfield and Tobey Macguire). Jon Favreau is Happy Hogan and J. K. Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson. Others in the cast include Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and Benedict Wong (Wong).

This 2-disc set includes the film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. There is also over 80 minutes of bonus content, including “A Multiverse of Miscreants,” “A Meeting of the Spiders,” “Enter Strange,” bloopers – and more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a fun film for the family to enjoy together.

The Stand

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 18A, Blu-ray, 3 discs

The Stand is a limited series based on a Stephen King novel. This latest adaptation (there was also a TV mini series in 1994) is a nine-episode series that looks at how survivors in the western United States struggle to exist after a deadly plague kills more than 99 percent of the world’s population. There are two camps for the survivors who are immune to the plague – one led by the peaceful 108-year-old prophet Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) in Colorado while the other is overseen by the powerful and wicked Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) in Las Vegas.