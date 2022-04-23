They seem to think that, if we can still have sex, we had no right to break up our family. Now my ex and me feel badly misjudged. Our view is that, had we remained together into senior years and older, the love we had for each other would’ve got lost due to our very different social vs. personal interests.

How do we resolve this misunderstanding and hurt feelings from our children?

Still Passionate Exes

A:Don’t overreact. Tell your children there was never a lack of love between their parents or between you two and your children.

Naturally, when youngsters, they didn’t focus on their parents’ separate interests ... i.e., dad was a reader, mom loved being with people, and socializing. Those daily differences were the norm in their home and they never thought about how they affected you two.

Remind them, if true, that, at no time did you two fight openly, nor speak ill of each other (you’ve mentioned having a loving bond throughout the marriage).

If they’re having a problem with middle-aged sex, brush it off. What they’re really reacting to is what it means in terms of your divorce.

Spell it out: You both expect to be there for each other through all the years ahead. You love each other, period. Sex is a natural part of life, and it’s always been important between you two, no matter the other differences.

Let this information settle in their minds. Hopefully, they’ll soon stop thinking about it ... or else they’ll start to have a new understanding of what profound love can accept and embrace.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Love, marriage and even sex are all perceived differently, based on people’s experiences and understanding.

