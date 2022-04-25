It has been said that the cure for boredom is curiosity and that there is no cure for curiosity. We tend to believe, perhaps too often, that our children need something to entertain them, some activity or game or toy to direct their attention. We provide them with devices for that purpose wherever they are — in the car, in their rooms or out in a park.

A little boredom might, on the other hand, be a good thing.

Our brains, and the brains of our children, seek the simplest and most easily repeated patterns that get us what we need. We like to view ourselves as complex creatures, but we're really just doing what most other animals do — seeking food and shelter (in our case through economic means), and protecting and teaching our children in the hopes they, too, will do the same for their families in the future.

But, in reality, this kind of single-mindedness is not enough for the excess capacity of the human brain, and thus, in the moments when we are not fulfilling those basic survival functions, we have a tendency to have space for our minds to wander, to think creatively. Our boredom is, indeed, channelled into curiosity, which is why we no longer live in the wild with fur loincloths, cracking rocks together in hopes of getting a spark.

Our curious and creative brain is separated from our basic survival mode brain and, consistent with the notion of "use it or lose it," needs stimulation to be both more creative and more efficient. If every day is filled with directed activities, the curious and creative part of the brain weakens and, when it's needed for some unexpected challenge, it simply waves the "I can't" or "I don't know" white flag of surrender.

Don't get me wrong. There will always be some extraordinarily curious people, and human development is likely to continue even if most of us are tethered to addictive devices that leave us numbed and obese. But an awful lot of creative talent is at risk for loss if we do not stoke the fires of curiosity in all children. And while schools play a role, no one plays a greater role than parents.

How do you feed curiosity? Provide plenty of diverse materials for drawing, building and creating. Ask more questions than you answer, and listen to and reinforce your children's creative ideas. Encourage your children to follow their instincts to explore, to dig in dirt, to splash in puddles, to catch a butterfly, to do any of a billion different things that extends their observations and activities outside their normal range of actions.

Give them safety guidelines, of course, but not so many that they are paralyzed by them. Curiosity carries a little risk, but then that's what reinforces it. Finding something new in the unknown is its own reward, and it is equally addictive to that creative part of the brain.

In the full disclosure of transparency, it is more work as a parent to provide the unstructured activities and unanswered questions necessary to stimulate curiosity than it is to provide the passive entertainment that keeps kids out of your hair, but both are necessary, and the greater the proportion of the former, the greater the potential of having a child who will rarely utter the words, "I'm bored!"

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.