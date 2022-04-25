These incredibly brave workers have held the hands of those dying of COVID-19, stepping in for family members who could not be there. They have watched their colleagues become infected and ill, many developing long COVID and unable to return to the bedside.

They have seen their fellow nurses and health-care professionals sent to the ICU with COVID and have seen them die. And they have done so while this government passed legislation to take away the protections in their contracts, redeploy them anywhere against their will, weaken health and safety laws, deny them time off to recover, and worst of all – take away their right to freely negotiate their collective agreement through Bill 124, wage suppression legislation.

As inflation has skyrocketed, nurses and health-care professionals have not had an increase in total compensation of more than one per cent for the past three years. This, at a time when they have sacrificed so much, including their health and wellbeing, to carry our province through the worst public health crisis in a century.

Anyone who has ever needed care knows that nurses are the backbone of the health-care system. Polling consistently finds that Ontarians trust and respect nurses more than almost all other professionals.

Ontarians now need to put their trust and respect for them into action. As we approach the provincial election, please question candidates about their plans for health care and how they intend to attract, retain – and most importantly – show respect for the people who provide our health care.

Nurses and health-care professionals have lost too much during the pandemic – wages, benefits, support, their colleagues and their patients. Many have lost any hope of being able to continue working in the profession they love.

Please, on the Day of Mourning, show nurses and health-care professionals the respect they so deserve, and demand your politicians do the same.

Cathryn Hoy is the elected provincial president and interim CEO of the Ontario Nurses’ Association.