Big number: 758%, the increase in the number of complaints about fireworks in parks registered with city hall in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

How did you get through those days of the pandemic where almost everything was closed and there was nothing to do? A lot of people took up bread baking. Others spent big on home gyms. And some, like my partner and I, threw caution into the wind and finally had a baby. He’s proven to be somewhat more challenging — but also somewhat more rewarding — than a homemade sourdough.

But new data suggests a lot of Toronto residents found another, louder way of getting through COVID: setting off a big pile of fireworks.

A report going to a meeting of Toronto city hall’s economic and community development committee this week reveals that the start of the pandemic coincided with an explosive rise in fireworks-related calls responded to by the fire department and fireworks-related complaints lodged with the city.

In 2019, Toronto firefighters responded to 85 calls related to fireworks, mostly in city parks. In 2020, after the onset of COVID, that number more than doubled, to 176. (The good news: very few of these calls resulted in a fire — just four of the 176 calls saw any kind of ignition.)

The number of firefighter-for-fireworks calls declined in 2021, to 142, but the complaints kept rising. In the three years before the pandemic, the city averaged about 25 complaints a year about fireworks in parks. In 2020, that jumped to 123 complaints. In 2021, there were 309 —up 758 per cent over 2019.

All the unauthorized fireworks displays haven’t had members of Toronto’s city council oohing and ahhing. Last summer, Coun. Stephen Holyday passed a motion banning the possession of fireworks in city parks. This turned out to be more expansive than it was probably intended to be. As it stands, it means city-run events, like the popular annual Canada Day fireworks display in Ashbridge’s Bay Park, are illegal. Whoops.

Councillors who were fired up about fireworks also asked city hall bureaucrats to report back on a series of other measures, including a complete ban on selling fireworks in Toronto.

The new plan coming before committee this week — if adopted, it will go to the full city council for final approval next month — does not recommend a ban, thankfully. The report recognizes that a Toronto ban on the sale of fireworks could be easily foiled by the nefarious act of, uh, driving to any nearby municipality that does not have a ban on the sale of fireworks.

Instead, the report recommends amending the ban on the use of fireworks in public parks to allow for authorized events like the Ashbridge’s Bay show. It proposes to continue to allow members of the public to set off fireworks on private property without a permit on two days a year — Victoria Day and Canada Day — but sets a cut-off time of 11 p.m., when the festivities will need to stop. It also asks for more study on training and education programs.