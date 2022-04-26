Poll: What is the most important issue for you in the upcoming provincial election?

Opinion 01:25 PM by Lance Anderson Northumberland News

Ontario is heading to the polls on June 2, 2022 to elect members of provincial parliament to serve in the 43rd Parliament of Ontario.

What issue is most important for you and will guide your voting decision?

