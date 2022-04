When a partner arbitrarily ignores some ties (and their former vows) without explanation, they’re giving up on the relationship, and disrespecting their mate.

Since you, as a very decent man, still love your wife despite this, discuss the options that she could try, for the sake of the marriage.

If nothing changes, consider getting counselling for yourself, to help you choose your own options.

FEEDBACK Regarding the letter-writer’s big bad sister (March 29):

Reader: “When reading this column, I could feel the three-year-old big sister’s jealousy of the new baby. The writer also mentions (extended) family, so big sister may’ve also been the first grandchild/niece, etc.

“The mom tried to placate the strong-willed first-born, and is still doing so.

“I realize that this won’t alter the situation, but will give the writer some insight into her sister's behaviour. Big sister still wants mom all to herself, even to the extent of having mom live with her.

“Mom likely realizes how selfish her first-born is, but may think that the younger sister is stronger emotionally/more capable of living an independent life.”

FEEDBACK Regarding “A Broken Man” (April 9):

Reader: “I’m a woman who knows about starting over. Divorced with young children at home, I returned to university for my degree in education. It was hard work.

“I took courses on weekends/evenings and worked full-time.

“I eventually remarried, worked through the summers, graduated at 38 and loved teaching.

“I retired with three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I re-entered university for a creative writing course. During the pandemic, I wrote three novels in hopes of publishing.

“This man still grieving his father should take time to grieve, then decide his dream job and aim for it.

“Regarding dating, put yourself out there. Continue education. When working again you’ll meet people, some with similar interests.

“It’s never too late to do what you love.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Denying sex within a marriage, without explanation, opens the door to at least one party walking out that door.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.