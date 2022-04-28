My first read in this series was “The Darkest Place” which is the fourth book in the series. The setting is a controversial psychiatric institution on an island that has been closed for decades. A mass grave was discovered there which included the body of one of the doctors who worked at the hospital and who went missing 40 years earlier.

I thoroughly enjoyed this story so I just read the first book – “With Our Blessing.” It too is a fascinating read with the setting taking place at an isolated convent in the Irish countryside and a murder that may be linked to the Magdalene Laundries. Not only was story very good but the author also provides historical information which I always appreciate (I’d heard of the Magdalene Laundries but didn’t know much about them.)

If you are gathering good reading material for the summer, you will want to consider this series which so far includes the following books: 1. With Our Blessing 2. Beneath the Surface 3. Sleeping Beauties 4. The Darkest Place 5. The Boy Who Fell. 6. After the Fire. Highly recommended.