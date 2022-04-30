Dating comes with a lot of unknowns, among them a romantic prospect’s actual “relationship status.” Sometimes it turns out that a date isn’t exactly as “single” as advertised: they might just be dating around or they might be involved with (as in, in love with, living with or even married to) someone else, all of which have come up in dates shared in the Toronto Star’s popular relationships column, the Dating Diaries.

(If you have a story to tell, we want to hear it — details on how you, too, can become a dating diarist at the bottom of the piece.)

Our diarist “Tanya” wrote that she “felt right at home” on a coffee date with “Grady” and that she found him “endearing.” However, “he told me that he was in love with someone else. They had broken up because of distance and he was now making an effort to date other people. What!?” Tanya wrote, “I asked him how he met her, what she looked like, how the date went and why it ended. It was just like I was interviewing him for Dating Diaries!” Zoe suspected that Grady needed someone to be a “sounding board,” but she knew it wasn’t going to be her.

After separating from his wife, “Vish” felt ready to date but not ready to get divorced. When he met “Hannah,” who was “sophisticated” and “confident,” on a dating site, he felt he’d “hit the oil.” He wrote, “This is when I made a mistake, perhaps the cardinal mistake, of not administering the truth in small doses. I told her that I don’t intend to divorce my wife right away, as I wasn’t sure that doing so was worth it. I explained that I was worried about a divorce’s impact on our children and beloved grandchildren, and how I didn’t want to risk any of that.” He asked if they could be good friends, “dedicated and fulfilling all of each other’s needs and desires?” Unsurprisingly, Hannah didn’t go for it.

When “Emily” met “Bryan” at a conference, he seemed like a “nice-enough guy” and they made plans to meet up at the hotel bar. Emily wrote, “There was a baseline of professionalism between us, but the mood seemed really up in the air — it felt like it could go a couple of different ways.” Bryan told Emily that he had kids … and then “confessed” that he was married. “He told me how young he had been when he got married and how predictable things had become — his marriage was ‘no fun’ — and then, the next thing I knew, he was asking me about my life. In fact, he went straight to asking me ‘What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever done sexually?’” Emily deflected, but Bryan kept asking. “I couldn’t believe that he would get pushy after he revealed that he was married with kids!”

“June” felt “pre-regret” before her date with “Will” but went out with him anyway. He asked her to go back to his place after the date and June said yes despite herself.

“I didn’t want to, because I was so underwhelmed, but that familiar ‘I don’t want to hurt or disappoint anyone’ voice in my head kicked in and I agreed.” Will had told her that he lived in an apartment in his former home so he could be near his kids, but when they got there June found that there wasn’t a separate entrance and said she needed to leave. Unfortunately, she had to use the bathroom and Will assured her that his family would be sleeping. June heard a voice as soon as she stepped inside and, from the powder room, she “could hear Will talking to a woman, presumably his ex-wife. I was shocked. I honestly felt that I was having an out-of-body experience. When I was done, I made my way to the front door for a swift exit.”

“Zoe” met “Sean” online and, over dinner at a nice restaurant, Zoe found herself “very attracted” to Sean. They talked about everything, including their exes, and talked every day after that “until he invited me to his place on a weekend, just to hang out.”

Zoe wrote “I saw a pair of chic black leather boots sitting by the door. He saw me staring at them and said they were his mom’s.” Later, she noticed framed photos of Sean and a woman, who Zoe confirmed was his ex. Sean revealed that “the breakup was fresh” and that his ex still had some things there. “I didn’t ask if he had been telling the truth about the boots.” It was only later that Sean revealed that he hadn’t moved out because he and his ex owned the house together. Zoe wrote, “I think I blacked out for a second. I hadn’t realized how serious his relationship had been or how recent the breakup was.”

The lesson? Ask for details when someone is coming out of a serious relationship to see how entangled they really are.