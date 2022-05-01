It’s hard to say something new about the pandemic in the same way it’s hard to say something new about the weather: you can talk about changing conditions, how it affects your day, but for most people it’s just part of life on the planet right now. Some people value umbrellas or sunscreen. Some don’t, and don’t care if they or other people get sunburned, or wet.

And as Ontario’s sixth waves crests — hopefully, since wastewater signals are still jumping around in the wake of the holiday weekend, even as hospitalizations have stabilized — it’s both a revelatory moment, and an uncertain one. It’s revelatory in that a lot of people have decided the pandemic is something that happens to other people, and in a way, many are right; the atomization of collective responsibility, that snap-back to ignoring the vulnerable parts of society, is basically life returning to a pre-pandemic normal.

This moment is uncertain because the pandemic isn’t over, much as every single person wishes it was. This wave still isn’t over, and hospital systems are quietly degrading due to staff losses, and volume. The hospitals will be the last place this is over. And there is still so much we don’t know.

Start with variants. They’re still unspooling on the Omicron branch of the tree, with BA.2 (here and elsewhere) and BA.4 and 5 (South Africa and elsewhere, and which seems to be very good at evading post-infection Omicron immunity in the unvaccinated.) South Africa is at the start of a new wave that could portend one version of the future: recurring, punishing waves every six months or so, each with a new version of COVID as immunity wanes.

And more variants are coming. We just have no real idea what exactly they will do.

“I think we’re very certain that more variants emerge,” says Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatoon. “I think that we’re completely uncertain as to what their significance will be in terms of public health.”

Variants of concern outcompete other strains: the Omicron variants are as transmissible as anything we have ever seen, in the realm of measles. Rasmussen explains that when viruses replicate this fast, they don’t care how sick you get: by the time they have infected a new host, what happens to the host is not the virus’s problem at all.

“There’s been this persistent myth that viruses always evolved to be less pathogenic, but that’s just simply not true,” says Rasmussen. She points out that in a highly vaccinated population like Canada’s, the selection pressures on the virus may include evading vaccine or post-infection immunity, or even T-cell immunity, which could also result in changes in severity. She points to work led by Dr. Vineet Menachery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston on the virus’s nucleocapsid protein, which in animal models is a control on severity.

“So there could be mutations happening outside of the spike (protein, where the majority of mutations occur) that we have no idea what the functional consequences would be,” says Rasmussen. “That could make the virus potentially more transmissible, more infectious or more pathogenic. And that’s really scary to think about.”

After the unbelievable luck of Omicron — which was initially believed to be only about a quarter less severe than Delta, and wound up closer to 50-70 per cent less likely to send people to the hospital — we might get lucky again. We might not.