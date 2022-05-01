We have all seen tightrope artists, nimbly walking across tiny cables over Niagara Falls or between two highrise buildings in some city, always carrying a long pole to achieve a delicate balance. For some strange reason, such a clip popped up on my screen this week and I found myself fascinated as I watched it. In an instant I was transported back to my days of active parenting.

For those who have, or are currently going through the process of raising children, you will be able to relate well to the analogy of walking a tightrope. Too much parental involvement/not enough parental involvement; too many household rules/too few household rules; too little consistency in discipline/too rigid an application of discipline; too many losing battles over things that matter little/too few winning battles over things that matter a lot. Almost every day is full of buffeting winds that can challenge the balance and the long pole provides the only way of reducing risk.

In parenting, that long pole is your support network. It is all of the family, friends, teachers, coaches and mentors who interact with you and your children. It is their experiences, their suggestions, their consolation and their comfort that bring balance to the range of emotions you will feel on any given day. They will help to restore perspective and perhaps extend you some well-needed empathy to help you slow down and readjust your view of what is going on.

This means, of course, that if you wish to develop better balance as a parent, you have to develop that network. You need to actively participate in getting to know those who are sharing your journey, openly communicate and share with them, and sincerely offer your support to them when they need it. One thing is certain, every household has its own tightrope, regardless of how "grounded" they might appear from the outside. Be a good listener as that is often the most needed quality when others feel invisible in their own struggles.

And keep in mind that the pole of a support network will wobble from time to time. A large network simply means more opinions, and perhaps a wider range of such opinions. They are really there to offer you a range of options to consider that might fit you and your family; you are under no obligation to follow the advice or example of others. Your tightrope is your own unique journey with the personalities and needs in your own unique family. Still, over time, you will come to recognize those whose ideas you can trust the most, those who support you through thick and thin and those whose hearts and minds bring stability to your balancing act.

If experience is any judge of when the perfect parenting balance is achieved, allow me to suggest that you will need that pole for a lifetime but it will wobble less and less with each year and with each supportive individual that joins in keeping it stable.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is a Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.