So how do we manage our own anger within relationships? By being responsive to what triggers us — for example, when our partner says certain words. Or when, growing up, our parents expected too much from us, and we felt we’d failed then, and can now.

Siblings also affect our anger reactions if, while young, we always felt the eldest child was treated as special, or the middle child acted out to get more notice, or the youngest child felt resentment, believing they can never catch up to the others.

We can all learn from an approach which starts with encouragement to “work on our own wounds.”

Even with long friendships, we sometimes need to reassess and take charge of negative energy around us, especially if your life phase has shifted from the previous links.

Vermani learned this the hard way, when her father suffered a severe workplace accident. By age 15, she was working full-time in a department store after school, and had to adapt to her own life phases and intense studies in her field.

After years of learning to read people’s inner triggers, the incident at the Oscars was no surprise for this psychologist.

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was sitting in front, her hair shaved due to alopecia, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss.

When Rock referred to her jokingly, Smith laughed momentarily, then saw his wife make a face. “Something got brewed up in him, a need to step up, his insecurities wrong but triggered,” and coming up like “old boulders” within.

During the incident, the slap temporarily shut down the sound of the American broadcast. But later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Anger is a “blanket word, as the stuff going on inside you, gets untethered.” Says Vermani, “You hurt others, but also hurt yourself.”

Her message of self-empowerment: It’s possible to change.

It only requires that you pause and reflect about what’s making you become reactive to others, and to ongoing situations.

We can be our own change-makers from angry reactors to past hurts to learning to heal our own wounds from the past.

