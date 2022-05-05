I am beginning to believe that this is the reason he never wanted to live together full-time with his previous girlfriend, and now not with me, either.

I thought we were perfect together. Should I consider just carrying on as before, and hoping he will soon realize he has nothing to worry from me?

Do you see any chance of my getting him to change his mind, since I am so openly and clearly in love with him, and would never try to “take him for everything” in the unfair way that his ex did?

I thought we were perfect together. Also, I do own my own place, so should I just consider carrying on as before?

Please tell me if I’m overreacting.

Devastated

A:You’re definitely not overreacting!

The seeming quality of your love relationship was a natural at both your ages, for planning ahead toward a full-time union ... including marriage, and the possibility of having a child.

But that’s a door he closed firmly after his divorce, and hasn’t opened at all since. He’s a man who still feels he was done in by his ex.

Instead of just accepting his view and hoping he’ll change it, get better informed about the family-court laws on divorce in your jurisdiction. His ex may have received, financially, exactly what she was legally entitled to receive ... e.g., half the shared assets.

As you learn such legal realities, it’ll seem even more apparent that this man is fixated on his resentment from the past.

To be fair, his ex may have been as grasping as he describes. There are angry/stubborn/selfish people of all genders, in some very difficult breakups. But that’s not you.

My advice? If you want marriage and kids, he’s not the man for you.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a romantic partner equates “marriage” as a divorce trap/money grab, reassess the relationship.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.