Schiffer Kids

2021, 30 pages

ISBN: 9780764362415

ages 3+

"I Am Odd, I Am New" is a rich, yet simple picture book about how it can feel to be different. Told in the form of an 'I am poem', Benjamin Giroux shares how he felt different in his 5th grade class as someone with Autism.

The power of this book stems beyond the text and illustrations themselves, although both are great too. As an educator, this book contains many great lessons as it can teach its readers to empathize with others, reflect on their own perspectives and encourages them to be authors. This book is great for parents/guardians, educators and children of all ages.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

The Tiny Woman’s Coat

Joy Cowley, illustrated by Giselle Clarkson

Gecko Press

2021, 28 pages

ISBN: 9781776573424

ages 3+

Another good picture book for young children is The Tiny Woman’s Coat. Written by Joy Cowley and illustrated by Giselle Clarkson, the story sees a tiny woman in need of a coat but she doesn’t know where to get the material to make one. Fortunately, she finds everything that she needs in the natural world. The cloth is provided by trees that give her leaves while a grey goose snips the leaves into small parts. Next, a porcupine provides a quill that the woman uses as a needle while a horse provides thread from her mane. Finally, the woman receives some buttons from the seeds of some “wild wet weeds.” And the woman finishes her warm coat just in time to go out into a storm.

A simple story and good illustrations make The Tiny Woman’s Coat an entertaining book for young children.