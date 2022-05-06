Parallel Mothers

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

Parallel Mothers is a very good film about two women who are about to become mothers and who are sharing a hospital room. Both women are single whose pregnancies weren’t planned. Janis (Penelope Cruz) is middle-aged and happy to be having a baby while Ana (Milena Smit) is a scared and traumatized adolescent. In the short time that the women are together they become friends. This bond sees Ana come to work for Janis where their relationship becomes complicated due, in part, to Janis harbouring a secret that will affect both women.

The plot also sees Janis ask an archaeologist, Arturo (Israel Elejalde), if his foundation will excavate a mass grave in her village where her great-grandfather was killed and buried with others during the Spanish Civil War.

While I don’t usually like movies with subtitles, I enjoyed this one which was very entertaining. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards including Penelope Cruz for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.”

CSI: Vegas – Season 1

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 3 discs

I enjoyed many of the seasons of the series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation that lasted from 2000 – 2015. The show followed an impressive team of police forensic evidence investigation experts in Las Vegas. The storylines were interesting and the characters were entertaining, so I was looking forward to the first season of CSI: Vegas.

This series is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and brings back several characters from the original show including Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Their former colleagues David Hodges (Wallace Longham) and Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) also make an appearance. Joining them is a talented group of investigators that includes Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez) and Chris Park (Jay Lee). I enjoyed the old cast as well as the new.

CSI: Vegas – Season One contains 10 entertaining episodes (approximately seven hours). Each episode features a new case along with an investigation that runs the entire season. This particularly significant case has the potential for destroying the crime lab and possibly release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets! The various cases are well done and the continuation of the major case in each episode resulted in my watching the first season in a few evenings – and looking forward to the show’s second season.