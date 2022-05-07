I now want to find lasting love with a man who accepts me for who I am, not as a showpiece. I want the real thing now, including children.

But how do I achieve it, without fully disclosing my past? Could a man who finds out, accept me as a partner? What if someone discovers and spills my secret? (My longtime friend swears she’s never told anyone.)

Or do I disclose my past if I meet someone with whom I can envision a loving future?

I’m 30 now, wanting a true partner and a happy family life.

Love Against the Odds

A:First, rebuild your self-confidence.

Gossipers enjoy shaming/blaming others, and yours is a story that breeds jealousy plus judgment.

Strengthen your resolve with reality: You’re not the first attractive young woman to be dazzled by a dashing, rich man who provides access to fabulous places and lifestyles.

You’re also not the first to NOT be told by him that he was married with children when he started the affair with you.

There are good men with the confidence to love someone without judging their behaviour when young/single/trusting, in previously unknown situations.

So take time to assess any man you care for, before revealing all. Learn his values/principles and personal faith.

Then tell him what you believe and value most, today, and reveal some of your past to test his reaction. If possible, ask him to take time to think it through and also, answer his questions.

Ellie’s tip of the day

As a single young woman who unknowingly fell for a married man, be open and honest with someone who accepts who you are today.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.